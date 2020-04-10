KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian denies pregnancy rumors, but hints that she really wants to have another baby!

Amid speculation that Kourtney Kardashian might be pregnant, the KUWK star seemed to hint that yes, she actually wants to add another member to her family. As fans know, Kourt is already the mother of 3 children, all sired by her ex Scott Disick and is not single.

It all started with the reality TV celebrity posting a new photo on Instagram.

He showed her in a pure orange dress that was unbuttoned halfway, showing off her matching underwear and abdomen.

The Kardashian posed seductively for the camera, but somehow, a follower commented on her theory that she might be expecting her fourth child.

The mother of three went to the comments section to respond, and she did not hesitate to make it clear that she was not pregnant.

However, his comment also seemed to hint that he really wants to be and that made fans scared by that idea.

"However, expose the blessing," said the comment, Kourtney even added a prayer emoji!

Obviously she is experiencing baby fever these days and was not too shy to admit it.

Also, this is not even the first time that she has spoken openly about something related to the baby!

In January, she posted another photo in which she sported an orange outfit, and while her stomach looked as flat as ever, a fan wondered in the comments if she was pregnant or not.

But the Kardashian was not angry at the suggestion and replied with, "No, I wish so."

Then a source told HollywoodLife that she was actually joking about wanting to be pregnant and that she had just responded to the troll with her response.

‘She is not trying to have another baby right now, but it has been a conversation she has had with herself since Reign (now 5) has aged. It would be possible if she found the right guy and had those conversations. She is in a state of mind never saying never when it comes to all of that, "they also shared with the news outlet.



