Kristin Chenoweth becomes Carole Baskin in a musical number for & # 39; Rey Tigre & # 39;

The composer of & # 39; Big Fish & # 39; Andrew Lippa has brought together around 42 different artists to write and create original songs for the parody of the Netflix documentary series, & # 39; Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness & # 39 ;.

Singer actress Kristin Chenoweth has assumed the role of "King Tiger" Carole Baskin for a new humorous song

Composer "Big Fish" Andrew Lippa came up with the idea to convert Netflix's hit documentary series "Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"in a musical and started tweeting about the proposed project in late March.

"I'm doing the 'Tiger King' musical," he posted, after watching the popular show. "Don't try to stop me. Don't tell me you have the rights. You don't. I will crush him."

Andrew Lippa announced that he is developing a & # 39; Tiger King & # 39; musical.

Lippa had been joking at the time, but the viral tweet caught the attention of Ghostlight Records' Kurt Deutsch, who is now helping him bring the idea to fruition.

However, instead of a traditional show, the musician tells the New York Post that he brought together around 42 different artists to write and create original tunes, all inspired by the true crime story "Tiger King," which focuses on the head of the jailed oklahoma zoo. Exotic Joe and his bitter rival Baskin, who runs a big cat rescue facility in the state.

The first song is "Little Pieces", with Chenoweth as animal rights activist Baskin, who sings about cutting off her husband, billionaire Jack & # 39; Don & # 39; Lewis, and feed him his big cats, referencing a theory about his disappearance in August. , 1997. He was legally declared dead in 2002, although no one has been charged with his murder.

Lippa reveals that Chenoweth took advantage of the parody opportunity and has since recorded the song in isolation during the ongoing coronavirus blockade, and even filmed an accompanying music video on her iPhone.

Alerting fans to the song's release (https://soundcloud.com/tigerkingmusicalparody) on Friday, April 10, he tweeted, "Tiger cubs, the song is here! Find it on SoundCloud. The video will arrive next time. week! #LittlePieces @lippaofficial ".

The follow-up songs will be released randomly in the coming weeks, and Lippa expects to launch two promotions next week (begins April 13).

And you may even have a chance to turn it into a television show.

He shared with the Post: "I already had a Hollywood producer friend who called me up and said, 'Hey, I think Netflix would want to partner with you on this!'

Netflix officials have not yet commented.

Chenoweth is not the only star obsessed with "Tiger King" and Baskin – "Saturday night live"comedian Kate McKinnon He's already attached to portray the activist in an upcoming podcast-based television series that originally described Exotic's role in a murder-for-hire plot.

Meanwhile, Kevin Bacon and Wendi McLendon-Covey are the oddsmakers' favorites to play Exotic and Baskin in the inevitable film adaptation of the hit streaming show.