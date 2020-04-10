Kristen Stewart's girlfriend Dylan offers a rare glimpse of romance

Find someone to write a birthday message as passionate as Kristen StewartThe bride does it.
This Thursday, April 9, it was the 30th anniversary of Kristen Stewart's presence in this great green land. Parties were held, Twilight the movies were packaged and the birthday tributes flowed into the Charlie's Angels star. But among the thousands of shared tweets and images, there was an Instagram legend that really stood out: that of his girlfriend of less than a year, Dylan Meyer.
The screenwriter demonstrated his English language skills by writing a colorful Instagram caption that will certainly be hard to beat for years to come. For starters, he shared that K-Stew is his "absolute favorite person."
Then, instead of wishing the 30-year-old a year of joy and happiness, she shared her wish with everyone: "I wish you all the volume of beautiful feelings I have for her."
"It is a short trip on this earth, spend your time with someone who inspires you to be the best version of yourself and light your fire," he continued. This was written alongside a selfie of her and Kristen.
She and Kristen started dating in August 2019, shortly after Twilight star separated from his girlfriend over and over again Stella Maxwell. At the time, people speculated that Dylan was simply a rebound for the actress, but a source told E! At the time, "Kristen doesn't stop at all and she loves being with her … They are moving fast and always together."
Kristen confirmed that she is really in love with the writer in an interview with Howard Stern in November, just a few months after she started dating Dylan. "The first time I said I loved her … it was at the latest and we were in a little bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they liked to go out, and I was like, 'Oh man, I'm so in love with you, "Stewart recalled. "I like it, done."
He also shared that he "can't wait,quot; to propose to Meyer in the near future, but he keeps the time and date a secret. She disclosed, "I have a couple of plans that are the best things to do … it's pretty undeniable."
Are those wedding bells the ones we hear?
