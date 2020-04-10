Kristen Stewart's girlfriend Dylan offers a rare glimpse of romance

Find someone to write a birthday message as passionate as Kristen StewartThe bride does it.

This Thursday, April 9, it was the 30th anniversary of Kristen Stewart's presence in this great green land. Parties were held, Twilight the movies were packaged and the birthday tributes flowed into the Charlie's Angels star. But among the thousands of shared tweets and images, there was an Instagram legend that really stood out: that of his girlfriend of less than a year, Dylan Meyer.

The screenwriter demonstrated his English language skills by writing a colorful Instagram caption that will certainly be hard to beat for years to come. For starters, he shared that K-Stew is his "absolute favorite person."

Then, instead of wishing the 30-year-old a year of joy and happiness, she shared her wish with everyone: "I wish you all the volume of beautiful feelings I have for her."