Kris Jenner and Boyfriend Corey Gamble can't get out of their hands in the latest episode of "KUWTK,quot;

# Roommates, although they like to keep things relatively discreet, Kris Jenner and her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble continue to strengthen after dating for the past five years. Apparently, their relationship is still so hot and strong that they can't get enough of each other, and that includes getting into a few quickies in public.

In the latest episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kris Jenner, 64, spent pretty much the entire episode detailing how amazing her sex life is with her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 39. However, that's not all, her daughters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were mortified when she gave them all the juicy details about how amazing sex is once you enter your 60s.

While Kris was in his office, Corey stopped and the couple started kissing, then Kris immediately ordered everyone out, including the "KUWTK,quot; cameras, so that she and he could have a quick fuck in the bathroom. Kris even took off her microphone to make sure she had complete privacy while doing her thing.

The exchange went something like this. "Don't go! Don't you have only five minutes?" Kris asked Corey as he grabbed her shirt. The couple shared a few kisses before Kris said, "So do you have five minutes, yes or no?" Corey quickly said, "Yes, I'm going to make the time!" That gave Kris the green light to say, "Alright guys, everyone get out of here. I'm taking a 10 minute break."

Meanwhile, Kris spent the other part of the episode trying to establish Khloe with a potential new boyfriend, but she wasn't having it.

