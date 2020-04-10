KL Rahul has something to say about the latest photos of Athiya Shetty

Athiya Shetty and RL Rahul have not spoken about the status of their relationship so far. However, their posts on social media, dedicated to each other or to each other, make it quite clear that the duo is more than just friends. Athiya recently posted some photos of herself in an oversized shirt, which caught the attention of rumored boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul.

Athiya captioned the images as. "party of two! ft with @sashajairam,quot;. KL Rahul soon commented on the same script, "Nice shirt,quot; with an emoji hinting that it might be his. The bond between the two handsome men seems to deepen. Keep watching this space for more information on Bollywood.

Check out the post here …