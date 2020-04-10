Kim Kardashian is called by her daughter for complaining about the interruption of her makeup tutorial

Instagram

After 6-year-old North continues to block the filming of his tutorial, the & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; star She admits to the camera that she is actually hiding from her children in the guest room.

Kim Kardashian He was unable to find a moment of tranquility during the coronavirus quarantine. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Her older daughter recently called the camera when she was called by the camera after she complained about the young woman's interruption when she tried to do her makeup tutorial.

In an Instagram video she posted on Thursday, April 9, the 39-year-old woman tried to share with fans a step-by-step demonstration of her "home beauty routine." It wasn't long before 6-year-old North appeared without warning. However, the mother of four seemed able to get her daughter to leave her alone at first.

When Kim was working on her eyebrows, North returned, prompting the television personality to ask, "What, honey?" When North responded by informing him that he wanted to wash his hands, Kim replied, "Can you do it in another room? I'm in the middle of something. I don't want to get all this wet, honey."

After North apparently emerged from the bathroom once again, the SKIM founder took a break from recording his tutorial to tell fans, "I'm hiding in the guest bedroom, guys. I'm hiding in the bedroom of guests because my children will not leave. " Me alone. "His admission quickly prompted North to yell in the background," Hey, that's bad! "

Frustrated, Kim pleaded with her older daughter with Kanye West, "North, can I do my tutorial? It's all I want to do, a fun little thing for me." Despite his plea, North could still be seen breaking into the bathroom where Kim was filming his tutorial. After letting out an irritated sight at one point in the video, Kim continued to finish her gaze.

Kim's distress could be related to other mothers caught in self-isolation with her family. One said, "Honestly, I don't feel like I can relate to you generally. But this 1930s Libra mom feels EXACTLY THE SAME WAY! The kids won't leave me alone. I can't even shower without listen to MOM! " !!!!! "Another similar shared sentiment," All moms relate to this! Hahaha Just 5 minutes please. "

The younger sister of Kourtney Kardashian She had previously opened up about how difficult it was for her to control her children during the COVID-19 blockade. "Being at home with four children, if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another, that's out the door," he said during an appearance on "The view"late March". It's really hard. It's really hard ".

In addition to North, Kim is also a Chicago mother, her 2-year-old daughter and two other children, 4-year-old Saint and 10-month-old Psalm.