Kiely Williams has a friendly meeting with Raven-Symone, talks about Adrienne Bailon Beef

Now that their meat has been crushed, Raven shares a suggestion during an Instagram Live for Kiely to work on her relationship with her other former teammate Adrienne.

Kiely Williams and Raven-Symone He seemed to put aside their differences. First The "Cheetah Girls Members gathered for a live Instagram Live on Thursday, April 9.

The two began by asking how they were doing before touching their messy story. "I never felt that way about you. I never felt like you were that kind of person, you're not messy," Kiely told Raven. "I know you called me messy … I'm not trying to be. I promise!"

Raven replied, "Okay. You know what, I don't even have a problem with that. I've put myself in places with people who are in different ways and you have to appreciate them for who they are. Because I must speak to you and heal a wound from when We were younger. You probably wouldn't if you didn't understand that you like to shake things up. " Kiely agreed, calling herself a "fire starter".

Now that their meat has been crushed, Raven suggested to Kiely that she work on her relationship with her other former teammate. Adrienne Bailon. "Why do I have to talk to Adrienne? No, she didn't come to my father's funeral when he died. No," Kiely firmly rejected the suggestion.

"Sorry. I'm not trying to be messy, I'm being real with you. No. Sorry," he added. "Come on. You can say what you want about me and how you felt, but you can never say I didn't go for Adrienne … I didn't do anything!"

Trying to convince her not to fix their relationship, Raven said, "You didn't do anything, and that's a horrible thing if she didn't show up at your father's funeral with such a story. But things happen."

She went on to tell Kiely how her best friend did not invite her to her wedding despite meeting her husband through her. "But I still talk to her because the story we have for each other is so thick that she knows a part of you that no one else knows."

Kiely did not give her a definitive answer, although she shared that she was glad they spoke again.