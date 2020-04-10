Kids Talk About Upcoming Kirby Puckett Auction, Their Memories Of Dad – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Kirby Puckett's family will soon auction off some of his memories, from a 1991 World Series jersey, to baseballs and gold gloves.

Catherine and Kirby Puckett Jr. decided to transfer some of their father's memories, with money earmarked for a family trust and some charities.

"It's nice to have physical items that bring back memories," said Kirby Jr. "It was nice to review them, just look at all the items we had in our old house, and just think about the times when we would just look at these items and just enjoy them."

When they looked at him again, memories of him came alive; Not as a baseball player, but as a parent.

"My best memories, I'd say it comes to my sports games and my athletic games and stuff as a kid, that's what I remember," said Catherine.

They will sell it in three different installments, which means there will be a lot of conversations about number 34.

"They say, 'Wow!' And then they tell me a great story they had when they met my father or something, or how my father touched them in his life, how his hero was," Kirby Jr . He said.

Catherine has an 11-month-old daughter and knows that Kirby would have been an incredible grandfather.

"Oh my gosh, he would surely want to kiss her and love her, and joke about how mischievous she was as a child (laughs)! Make sure she saw the straight and narrow, "said Catherine.