Kevin Garnett wants to revive the Seattle Supersonics franchise | NBA News

Retired superstar Kevin Garnett wants to revive the Seattle Supersonics franchise and spearhead the team's return to the NBA.

Kevin Garnett always found Seattle to be a difficult place for opponents. He played in 27 games there during his NBA career, leaving the court as the winner only eight times.

He remembers those days. And respects them too.

In an extensive interview this week with the Associated PressGarnett covered many topics, including the announcement over the weekend that he is officially a member of the Class of 2020 for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, his relationship with fellow inducer Kobe Bryant, the coronavirus pandemic, and his plans for the next five and 10 years.

"If I have a dream, I would say I would love to be able to buy the Seattle SuperSonics and revive the Pacific Northwest," Garnett said. "Seattle was huge for our league. I would love to be able to do that. That's what happens. If there is anything I can do tomorrow, it would be that."

These days, it's not so uncommon for Garnett to think big.

He discovered late last week that he had been officially selected for the Hall of Fame, part of a group of nine people that will include four who will enter as players: himself, Bryant, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings. He was enthusiastic about each one for various reasons; Bryant for his competitive fire, Duncan because they were elite in the same position, captured by his body of work.

He said he still relishes his battles with Bryant and Duncan.

"I like to think that steel sharpens steel, and I like to think that the three of us pushed each other to be the best we could be," Garnett said. "To go to a class like this, I am more than honored."

And the news came at a time when the coronavirus pandemic outshines everything. Garnett has even limited the amount of news he can absorb, saying too much of what he sees is "scary."

"I'm going to be honest, I've been feeding to stay stimulated and I'm getting a lot of exercise," said Garnett. "I should be able to run a marathon when this is over … I disconnected from the general beast. I'm feeding on books, feeding on documentaries."

They are a necessary distraction, in what has been a difficult year. Garnett has no big things to say about 2020, with the pandemic coming when he is still personally recovering from Bryant's death on January 26 in a helicopter crash.

"I'm not going to go to the front, man, since Kobe died, it's been upside down. 2020 has been (horrible)," Garnett said. "So, I've been trying to maintain and … appreciate some of the little intangible things and really enjoy life a little bit or try to be productive."

For Garnett, that passion intersects with one of Bryant's passions: creating content. Bryant was connecting with people through children's books, documentaries, and other projects, and Garnett has similar diversity in his content plans these days.

Garnett has a company called Content Cartel that is working hard to continue building now, even when basketball is on hiatus for at least another several weeks.

"I have stories for every event you feel," he said. "I want to share that. They are fun stories, they are things that I have survived, they are things that I think are compelling, I think they are things that the younger generation or the younger people, or even the period people can take from and use as a solution or as an influence. "

And if I had a tip for players today, as they deal with these uncertain times, it was this: Stay ready.

"Tomorrow is everything," Garnett said. "So I think the players obviously need to be locked up tomorrow and try to create a tomorrow not only for themselves but also for their families. You must be prepared. I would stay as smart as possible. It is always something you can do. We are in this all together, man. This is not someone or a single person going through this. We, all over the world, are going through this. "

