Kenya Moore girl Brooklyn Daly takes her mini toilet for a test run

The girl from Kenya Moore is testing her new mini toilet. Kenya fans can't get enough of baby Brooklyn Daly, and they flooded the comment section with love.

A follower said: ‘I love the pink mini toilet. Brooklyn is cute as a button! "And another commenter said," My niece pooped did the same thing; sat backwards !! Brooklyn is so cute! "

Someone else said: Ve Go girl! My baby started with this exact potty and he loved it! Let's make it big, girl! "

Another follower said, "I literally can't wait to have a baby because of you! So cute," and one fan wrote, "I wish it was like that in real life, so I didn't have to worry about falling off my legs when I put on. squatting in public restrooms. "

Someone else said, "It is very moving to see her personality unfold before our eyes! She is an absolute angel in Kenya. Thank you for putting a smile on our faces during this stressful time!"

Another commenter said: ‘She is such a cute gentleman that he looks like his dad. You are a great mother Kenya xoxoxo ", and someone else said:" @thebrooklyndaly is the prettiest. Well done, mom @thekenyamoore. Brooklyn is growing before our eyes. "

Another follower posted this: Puedes You can do great! God has blessed you @thekenyamoore with a gift! 💙💙 ’and a fan told Kenya:‘ My twins have that same potty and they just played with it like a toy, so it was a waste for us 😂 ’

Kenya made Brookie fans happy the other day when she shared new videos with Brooklyn while living a hot girl summer without having a clue about the global mess we're in the middle of.

Kenya also made sure to announce to their fans that their baby is starting to learn to speak,



