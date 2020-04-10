Kenny Willekes: Michigan NFL Draft Prospect Turning Backwards Answering Questions About His Athletics | NFL news





Willekes leaves the state of Michigan as one of the most productive defensive linemen of the Spartans of all time

"Eventually they had to put me in football because I was too crazy for gymnastics," jokes the extreme sports defender, from behind, standing up, who faces doubts about his & # 39; athletics & # 39; before the NFL Draft.

Kenny Willekes grew up without a television with which to study his soccer idols. What it did have were seven brothers and sisters whose hereditary competitiveness would shape the psyche of an NFL prospect who pushes boundaries.

Willingness to push boundaries prevails in his past, Willekes came to the state of Michigan in 2015 as a witness to Grand Rapids before earning a scholarship in his sophomore year and left as the holder of an all-time record of defeats. 51)

The defensive end was recently among those who saw his Pro Day canceled due to COVID-19, though that didn't stop him from answering questions about his athletic ability with a show of his own.

"Not athletics, below average athletics for edge rusher,quot;

"Physical tools do not jump off the page,quot;

"He is not a good athlete,quot;

"He has physical gifts for pedestrians,quot;

Shhhh just look … pic.twitter.com/LpvLpzBu9C – Kendrick4️⃣8️⃣ (@ kennyw97) March 26, 2020

"We didn't have a Pro Day, so I wanted to use it as an opportunity to show people that I'm athletic, I think my resume speaks for itself," said Willekes. Sky Sports.

"I have the game tape, I have the production, I have the Wonderlic score, almost all the praise you want and need, but I still have that label a bit of 'not athletic', 'I can't bend the edge & # 39;, & # 39; not flexible & # 39 ;, which was really strange for me because I've been able to do this kind of thing all my life.

"I can do the splits, I can run down the wall and turn around, I felt like I just wanted to show people that side of me. You have all the internet trolls like 'How does this relate to football? & # 39; – It is not related to football, but I think my production speaks for itself.

"It was just to show them that I also have a unique athletic ability."

Willekes running to Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

That Willekes family rivalry crawls when the 22-year-old admits he was the last of his three siblings to learn how to jump backwards.

So how did the 265-pound, six-foot-four-pound quarterback hunter stumble so agilely?

"I think it comes from my parents, they are both very athletic." "Growing up, my mother made us do some gymnastics. Eventually they had to put me in soccer because I was too wild for gymnastics."

"My older brother was left with that. He (Lourens) was on Olympic trials (by springboard) just before this virus fell trying to compete in the 2020 Olympics. My little brother did it for a while and some of the things you can do It's absolutely insane.

"We can all do a back flip on a snowboard, one of my brothers can do a back flip on skis, so we've been doing reckless things like this all our lives. My brother tried to flip his dirt bike,quot; .

The Willekes University film promotes an instinctive and unforgiving pin with a fierce work ethic inspired in part by his father, a cardiothoracic surgeon. A successful boarding technique and the ability to finish plays also shine, stemming from his rugby roots in high school.

The takedown machine brought down its opponents 78 times last season, and recorded 10.5 sacks when it won the Burlsworth Trophy, awarded to the top FBS player who started as a walk-on, and was named to the All-Big Conference team. Here.

"My game is all effort and intensity," he explained.

"I'm going 100 mph, I'm attacking you nonstop, I play physically, I play with great leverage. I try to stay low, play low and I think that's basically my game. I'm beating you up and they tire of me."

The wrap-and-roll technique taught in rugby is something Willekes still resorts to as he strives not only to put pressure on the quarterback but also to pose as a renowned racing racer, just like defensive stars. from which he takes notes.

"I think I got it from rugby, just the Hawk Roll," he said. "Obviously, there aren't that many big hits, but I get the runner to the ground more times than not. I definitely think I learned that by playing rugby."

"I've been a big fan of DeMarcus Ware growing up, I'm a big fan of Von Miller. I love Chandler Jones, especially the way he can take away football, his football arsenal. Frank Clark, Khalil Mack, me love the way they play, the physical players and the way they play three down.

"I think stopping the race is as important as rushing the quarterback. Being a complete soccer player is something I am proud of." Willekes on being a & # 39; full player & # 39;

Willekes, who played linebacker and running back in high school, was named Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year 2018 after leading the conference with 20.5 tackles to lose and produce 8.5 sacks. His 78 tackles also ranked first among all of the nation's defensive linemen, as he was named to the All-Big Ten First Team.

He might well have testified for the 2019 NFL Draft had it not been for the broken fibula suffered in the 2018 Redbox Bowl against Oregon.

"It is never easy to come back from injury," Willekes admitted.

"It's a lot of hard work, a lot of rehab. I think I learned a lot about perseverance, it taught me about being a leader and it helped me mature a lot as a man over the past year dealing with ankle injury."

"I think it prepared me for anything I will face at the next level."

Willekes in action at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis

After recovering from his injury in time for his senior year, Willekes earned All-American honors and won the Michigan State MVP award for the second consecutive season.

A late addition to Senior Bowl 2020, it made its mark in the January college star game with two sacks in front of NFL coaches and scouts.

"It was a great opportunity, a special thanks to Jim Nagy and the entire Senior Bowl for giving me the opportunity to get out there and compete," he said.

"Not only do you compete against the best, but you learn from some of the best, I like to choose people's brains, I like to talk to other players and see what movements they like to use."

Experience in a 4-3 defensive system has made Willekes a natural 'hand on the ground' runner, however, he has also worked hard to polish his two-point stance in an attempt to increase his value.

He underscored that versatility at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, participating in defensive lineman and outside linebacker drills as he was ranked in the top 10 for all performance tests among edge players.

"The combine was another opportunity not only to show off, but also to train with some of the best. They talk about how stressful a week will be and how it sucks, but I had a lot of fun."

"A lot of us did defensive line drills, a lot of us competed as a linebacker and I think it was good for the teams to see myself as a linebacker a little bit."

Such are the times when pre-Willekes Draft interviews with NFL teams have been conducted virtually, his board is useful for speaking through multiple plays with coaches.

"Obviously it's a little bit different because it's generally going to be in person, I like to talk to people in person, I'm a people person," he added.

"Like anything in life, you click with certain people and you like what a meeting with a coach was like. So far I have had positive interviews and good results both ways. I have liked the coaches I have spoken with and I think they they also loved me. "

Among those who have been in contact with Willekes are the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.

Willekes ran an official 4.87 on the 40-yard dash in the combine.

The latter is shaping up to be an attractive landing spot for any upcoming defensive star after ranking first against the pass on his way to Super Bowl LIV last season.

"It is definitely exciting, I love how they play," Willekes admitted.

"Just that nonstop chase, nonstop attack defense. They have great players there, a great d line."

"I saw their d-line this year and I loved the energy, the passion, the way they put on after football, the way they put on after the offenses. It would be great to play for the 49ers."

Chase Young leads the 2020 Edge Rusher class, leading the group with a production score of 97 based on his performance on the field in the state of Ohio. Kenny Willekes (State of Michigan) and Jonathan Greenard (Florida) are next after a solid college career.#NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/gPXs94HJp4 – Next Generation Statistics (@NextGenStats) February 29, 2020

The draft is an early reward for the faith that former Spartans coach Mark Dantonio put in Willekes five years ago, and deserved justification for the impeccable rate of work the chemistry graduate has since shown.

It won't be the draft party Willekes had envisioned, but the virtual format won't take anything away from a historic moment in his career.

"I am definitely excited to see where I go and where I end," he said. "Obviously I would like to be recruited as high as possible, but it really doesn't matter.

"Wherever I go, I'm about to go to work and prove myself.

"It talks about hard work, perseverance, surrounding myself with people who do things the right way, and I think if you can do that, you can achieve a lot."

