Kelly Clarkson's kids collide her interview with the trolls' co-stars

Kelly ClarksonThe children made cute cameos during a recent home edition of Kelly Clarkson's show.

The 37-year-old singer was playing a game with her. Trolls: world tour co-stars Justin Timberlake Y Anna Kendrick, and everyone had to find something related to them in their homes. While the 39-year-old artist and 34-year-old actress took figures of her characters Branch and Poppy, Clarkson took a more literal direction and brought her 5-year-old daughter. River. Her 3-year-old son, Remy, then joined the fun too.

"Did you comb your hair, man?" Clarkson asked his daughter. "OK! Someone thought they were going to be on camera."

Her eldest son told Kendrick that he loved his acting.

At one point during the interview, Clarkson told his co-stars that his children initially feared that their character, Delta Dawn, would be bad in the movie.

"They were so worried that I was bad," explained the three-time Grammy winner. "Because, like in the preview, it seemed like it was bad for you, because it was at first. You were so angry. They said, 'We can't even. You're not our mother because you're bad, like, for Poppy It wasn't about that. "