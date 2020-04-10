Kelly Clarkson's kids collide her interview with the trolls' co-stars

Kelly ClarksonThe children made cute cameos during a recent home edition of Kelly Clarkson's show.
The 37-year-old singer was playing a game with her. Trolls: world tour co-stars Justin Timberlake Y Anna Kendrick, and everyone had to find something related to them in their homes. While the 39-year-old artist and 34-year-old actress took figures of her characters Branch and Poppy, Clarkson took a more literal direction and brought her 5-year-old daughter. River. Her 3-year-old son, Remy, then joined the fun too.
"Did you comb your hair, man?" Clarkson asked his daughter. "OK! Someone thought they were going to be on camera."
Her eldest son told Kendrick that he loved his acting.
At one point during the interview, Clarkson told his co-stars that his children initially feared that their character, Delta Dawn, would be bad in the movie.
"They were so worried that I was bad," explained the three-time Grammy winner. "Because, like in the preview, it seemed like it was bad for you, because it was at first. You were so angry. They said, 'We can't even. You're not our mother because you're bad, like, for Poppy It wasn't about that. "
Additionally, Kendrick and Timberlake explained how their facial expressions were filmed during the recording process to help with the animation of their characters.
"So there are some mouth-like moves that go into the character and some of the expressions that we're doing," said the "SexyBack,quot; star. "So when you watch the movie again, you say, 'Oh, that really looks a lot like me.'"
Clarkson, however, joked, his troll looked a bit like Reba McEntire.
"When I saw him, I thought, 'OK, Reba was busy and then they asked me' Because he looks like her, '" he joked, referring to the country's superstar and famous family member. "I know, I'm just kidding. But I thought it was funny because I was like, (with) red hair … Grandma is going to say, 'Why are you ripping my style?'
Watch the video to see part of the interview.
