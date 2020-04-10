Kawhi Leonard has improved his offensive game in the first season with LA Clippers | NBA News

Kawhi Leonard has made incremental offensive improvements throughout his career. His first season with the LA Clippers has seen him continue that trend, writes Sky Sports NBA analyst Mark Deeks.

A certain line of conventional wisdom holds that the hallmark of a basketball superstar lies in how he always returns each season with something more added to his game. It is what separates the superstars from the simple stars, the great ones from the goods, the perennial All-Stars from the periphery.

For example, watch how great scorers like James Harden and Kobe Bryant added a new movement on the half court with each new season, or how LeBron James has consistently added better shots, late execution, and defensive awareness of the team over his career.















These are the big ones, and they are big because they never stopped improving until their aging bodies gave them no choice.

Looking ahead to his first season with the LA Clippers, after signing with the Toronto Raptors over the summer, even after winning the NBA championship in his only year there, Kawhi Leonard also seemed to know that line of thinking. Even at his best, to remain one of the greats, he also needed to add something. And so, in his first season with the Clippers, he brought with him a passing vision and a good pick-and-roll disposition that simply didn't exist before.

Consistent incremental improvements in his offensive game have always been part of the Kawhi Leonard bundle.

With the exception of the 2017-18 season in which he played only nine games due to injury (one statistically anomalous enough to be discounted thereafter), Leonard improved his point average in each of his first seven full seasons of the NBA, from a low level of 7.9 points. per game as a rookie to 26.6 with the Raptors, and he did it again this year (26.9 PPG).

Also, aside from a negligible 0.2 assist decrease per game last season, when he had Kyle Lowry to play, the best point guard he has ever played with and possibly a Hall of Fame member in his own right, Leonard had always been constantly improving. . in this category throughout his career as well.

Doing it one more time in 2019-20, last season's 3.3 assists per game shot up to 5.5 in this one, and were often of the incisive variety. He's not just swinging the ball while flanked by shooters, getting assists that way Howard-Eisley-simple-steps-to-a-hot-Allan-Houston. Kawhi is working the ball through the seams when he and his target are both on the move.

















It certainly helps to have targets like Ivica Zubac and Montrezl Harrell as offensively skilled big men on the roster, and having shooters like Landry Shamet on the perimeter to work with. Leonard came to Los Angeles to play quality players in all positions, and by putting together a very stacked roster around him, the team ensured they had plenty of offensive weapons (including those of Paul George, Lou Williams and, later, Marcus Morris, infinitely confident scorers and shooters who can turn any simple perimeter pass into an assist opportunity.)

However, Kawhi has always played with good players. Being paired with them is nothing new to him. What changed was how he played with them. Leonard did not reform his game or lose anything he had done before. Rather, he only got a little better once more and worked to better capitalize on his own defensive gravity.

















Since the third year of his career, Kawhi has been deadly in pick-and-roll, a ball handler much better than most players of his body type, but who has thrived primarily through his shooting game. improved, both from outside and mid. scope areas.

What has been considered an inefficient area of ​​the court within NBA basketball as a whole is, however, a favored area for Leonard. It's so dangerous to get mid-range shots in midfield situations that you need to be strongly defended in situations where most other players could shoot.

It is this ability to move defenders simply by deserving defensive attention in areas that most players can normally enter into, which was so effective in the Raptors' championship race.

They could take Kawhi to these areas and / or allow him to isolate himself from them, and he usually did. Aided by the presence of Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Danny Green and others, the double teams were difficult to justify.

















However, to stay ahead of defenses, Leonard needed to turn what was once his great weakness into a fortress. He's still relatively new to the idea of ​​a skill-based, perimeter type of player – remember, he entered the league after having passed through San Diego state as a combined defensive striker – Leonard's creation of plays for others was still below the Harden level, James et al.

To be strictly fair, it still is. But the gap closed more this season than in the previous eight combined. Never until this year has it been so good to find teammates, especially when you find greats on the move. Adding this wrinkle to his offensive game has made Leonard almost Jordanian, given his ability to make his way to his favorite spots and score in isolation in any mid-range near the basket.

Leonard continues to grow offensively while losing none of the Scottie Pippen-style defense that was the hallmark of his early years.

At this stage, Leonard is not far from being the perfect player, and if he is not the best overall player in the NBA today, he is very, very close.

















Someone else who has seen constant improvement is James. In 2010, his high-profile move from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Miami Heat (known as "The Decision,quot; after the television broadcast of the same name in which he announced the move) ushered in a new era of player power.

Stars and superstars had more power after James broke the mold to change teams as a free agent, or to use the threat of doing so to take advantage of small-market team exchanges. Kevin Durant's move from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Golden State Warriors a few years later confirmed that new direction and made it a new normal.

With Leonard now changing teams twice in two summers, it's no longer surprising when it happens. Since Kawhi's move to Toronto made them a really great team, and the Clippers were in the process of doing the same thing before the season's suspension, it's hard to blame him for doing it.

Wherever Leonard goes, his chosen team becomes contenders, and they do so because he, as a player, kept his end of the bargain. Once again, he improved and won for it.

If losing a heavy diet of games to rest from this point to the end of your career is the best way to do your best until April and June, then so be it, because, frustrating as it is, you waste a lot of time in relation to his fellow elite Leonard is still improving.

And that can only come from putting the job.

