Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams support Sheree Whitfield after her mother goes missing

Sheree Whitfield is desperate after her mother goes missing. She shared a message on her social media account in which she pleads with fans to support her mother and family in her prayers until she returns home.

Kandi Burruss is supporting Sheree and also shared a message on her social media account to help her.

‘Everyone prays for @shereewhitfield that their mother will be found! If you have any information that can help locate your mother, call Sandy Springs Police at 770-551-6923. Kandi captioned her post.

Sheree posted the following message: ‘Kandi, I really appreciate your genuine prayers for my family. Thanks for posting and adding mom to your prayer list. I know that with all the prayers she will be home soon. 💙🙏🏾😘 ’

Someone else said, "This really is serious … so sad that is why my mom always says anywhere you are going to tell someone."

One commenter posted: ‘Definitely in prayer for Sheree and her family! God bring your mother home safely !!! "and someone else said," Prayers for Mrs. Whitfield. I am saddened to hear this kind of news at a time like this. "

Porsha Williams also shared a post to support Sheree.

‘Let's keep praying for @shereewhitfield and her family! I am trusting the Lord that you will locate your mother safe and sound as soon as possible. 🙏🏾 ** If anyone has information, we ask that they call the Sandy Springs Police at 770-551-6923 or email the detective handling the missing person case at (protected email) 🙏🏾 Thank you! & # 39; Porsha captioned his post.

One of Porsha's followers posted the following message: "I am praying!" I hope this is not overlooked, Lord God, you have the power to heal, you have the power to perform miracles, please touch that person who is in a dark place and you feel like giving up, who is depressed and hopeless. Let them know that they can bend but won't break! Add me for uplifting videos. "

Let's keep Sheree and her mother up in prayer during these difficult times.



