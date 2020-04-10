Justin Timberlake shares Silas' thoughts on the Trolls World Tour

Justin Timberlake has already projected Trolls World Tour for its greatest critic. Of course, we are talking about your 5-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.

AND! & # 39; S Justin Sylvester learned Silas's thoughts on the new animated movie, which is now available to rent on demand, during a session with Anna Kendrick and Timberlake. Like E! readers surely know, the Perfect tone Alum and artist "Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling,quot; are reviving their characters, Poppy and Branch, from the first film.

And, although it seems hard to believe, Trolls World Tour It has even more to offer than its predecessor. Therefore, it was not surprising to hear that young Silas has already turned to the new trolls introduced in the sequel.

"I feel like I would have loved tech trolls," Kendrick joked as he spoke of the new characters. "They are all like floats and I would love that."

"That's what he said,quot;, the & # 39; N Sync Alum pointed out regarding her son's favorite troll. "The Trochellas. The Cotrollas?"