Justin Timberlake shares Silas' thoughts on the Trolls World Tour

Justin Timberlake has already projected Trolls World Tour for its greatest critic. Of course, we are talking about your 5-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.
AND! & # 39; S Justin Sylvester learned Silas's thoughts on the new animated movie, which is now available to rent on demand, during a session with Anna Kendrick and Timberlake. Like E! readers surely know, the Perfect tone Alum and artist "Can & # 39; t Stop the Feeling,quot; are reviving their characters, Poppy and Branch, from the first film.
And, although it seems hard to believe, Trolls World Tour It has even more to offer than its predecessor. Therefore, it was not surprising to hear that young Silas has already turned to the new trolls introduced in the sequel.
"I feel like I would have loved tech trolls," Kendrick joked as he spoke of the new characters. "They are all like floats and I would love that."
"That's what he said,quot;, the & # 39; N Sync Alum pointed out regarding her son's favorite troll. "The Trochellas. The Cotrollas?"
Timberlake, who also serves as executive producer on the soundtrack, was impressed by the talent with which he worked. In addition to returning cast members, Timberlake collaborated with SZA and Anderson Paak for new singles.
According to Timberlake, his son was equally impressed with the new music for the Trolls universe.
"You've heard the soundtrack! She loves the song Anna starts, it's called & # 39; Just Sing & # 39 ;, the whole cast is on it." Jessica Bieladded the husband. "And he really loves the song with Anderson Paak."
Timberlake said he was very excited to introduce Silas George Clinton"Atomic Dog,quot;, which was reworked for the soundtrack. However, it seems that Silas is struggling to understand the difference between a version and an original song.
"Half of me is like, 'Oh my God! I can introduce my son to a lot of new music through the covers we're making,'" said the creator of the hit. "But, I discovered the other … after he said, 'Oh, you know,' Sound of silence 'of Trolls, & # 39; I had to re-explain to people how & # 39; Just haven't heard Simon and Garfunkel Still! & # 39; "
As for Anna's favorite song from the movie? She revealed that she is a huge fan of the new ballad her co-star wrote.
"Justin wrote this really beautiful ballad, it's like a 'True Colors' moment for Branch and Poppy, but it's an original song," Kendrick broadcast. "They sent it to me, before I started recording my part on it. And I thought, 'This really hits you'. It's really beautiful."
You can see Trolls World Tour to order now!
(E! And Dreamworks are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
%MINIFYHTMLa059780f5b6dc6a8725eb09530fb909211%