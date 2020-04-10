Justin Timberlake said that 24-hour parenting is not human and that people are not happy about that.

No one is crying for a river.
Like many of us, Justin Timberlake, his wife, Jessica Biel, and their 5-year-old son, Silas, have been practicing social distancing.
But, unlike most of us, they are doing it from their ranch in Montana (which FTR, Justin says he feels really blessed to have as a place to wait for the pandemic).
Well yesterday, Justin did a Zoom interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 to promote the release of Trolls World Tour in streaming, and he also discussed self-isolation in Montana with his family:
When asked if the quarantine had put pressure on his marriage (as he has with other couples), Justin replied with:
We're doing it right.We mainly regret the fact that … alone, 24-hour parenting is simply not human.
Now, saying that 24-hour parenting is not human is probably not something you should NEVER say (since parenting is a 24-hour job every day of the year). But especially, it is NOT something to say now when people are locked in their homes or apartments and work hard to keep their children entertained and stress free.
Well, people on Twitter weren't really in the mood to deal with Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf comment and let it be known:
While others noted that he complains about having to care for his son in a large isolated house, while having the financial resources to NOT have to work:
And finally, others thought it was a joke, but maybe it really wasn't one that shouldn't even have said:
For all intents and purposes, I'm going to give Justin the benefit of the doubt and hope he's sarcastic. And hopefully, you've learned that maybe next time you should tell us more about the adorable things your child is doing and less about how difficult it is to take care of him.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTML5b85090efad538ab40526ade8d831e1b11%