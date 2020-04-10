Justin Timberlake said that 24-hour parenting is not human and that people are not happy about that.

Now, saying that 24-hour parenting is not human is probably not something you should NEVER say (since parenting is a 24-hour job every day of the year). But especially, it is NOT something to say now when people are locked in their homes or apartments and work hard to keep their children entertained and stress free.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

On top of that, most of these parents don't have the luxury of being able to leave their current home to go to their second home (which gives them hundreds of private private acres).