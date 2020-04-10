Home Entertainment Justin Timberlake said that 24-hour parenting is not human and that people...

Justin Timberlake said that 24-hour parenting is not human and that people are not happy about that.

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Justin Timberlake said that 24-hour parenting is not human and that people are not happy about that.
%MINIFYHTML5b85090efad538ab40526ade8d831e1b9%

No one is crying for a river.

Like many of us, Justin Timberlake, his wife, Jessica Biel, and their 5-year-old son, Silas, have been practicing social distancing.

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

But, unlike most of us, they are doing it from their ranch in Montana (which FTR, Justin says he feels really blessed to have as a place to wait for the pandemic).

Well yesterday, Justin did a Zoom interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 to promote the release of Trolls World Tour in streaming, and he also discussed self-isolation in Montana with his family:

Watch this video on YouTube

youtube.com

When asked if the quarantine had put pressure on his marriage (as he has with other couples), Justin replied with:

We're doing it right.We mainly regret the fact that … alone, 24-hour parenting is simply not human.

Now, saying that 24-hour parenting is not human is probably not something you should NEVER say (since parenting is a 24-hour job every day of the year). But especially, it is NOT something to say now when people are locked in their homes or apartments and work hard to keep their children entertained and stress free.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

On top of that, most of these parents don't have the luxury of being able to leave their current home to go to their second home (which gives them hundreds of private private acres).

Well, people on Twitter weren't really in the mood to deal with Justin Timberlake's tone-deaf comment and let it be known:

Loving these celebrities is deaf af. Justin Timberlake said "24-hour parenting just isn't human,quot; and my eyes have rolled onto the back of my head

@jtimberlake I had 2 children under 4 years old. Husband out for work, not fam for 3000 miles. Without car. Working. I cycled to work until I had to leave because the nursery was too expensive. Tell me again how parenting is difficult 24/7. Have you ever had to take a child to the emergency department on a city bus? I do not think so.

@jtimberlake I had 2 children under 4 years old. Husband out for work, not fam for 3000 miles. Without car. Working. I cycled to work until I had to leave because the nursery was too expensive. Tell me again how parenting is difficult 24/7. Have you ever had to take a child to the emergency department on a city bus? I do not think so.

@HuffPost @jtimberlake this is what parenting is. You will not receive any sympathy from parents because we have had to take care of our children without hired help. All I can offer is "Suck It Buttercup!"

@HuffPost @jtimberlake this is what parenting is. You will not receive any sympathy from parents because we have had to take care of our children without hired help. All I can offer is "Suck It Buttercup!"

Justin Timberlake and other celebrities complaining about the 24-hour upbringing is not "normal." 😒

Justin Timberlake and other celebrities complaining about the 24-hour upbringing is not "normal." 😒

%MINIFYHTML5b85090efad538ab40526ade8d831e1b10%

While others noted that he complains about having to care for his son in a large isolated house, while having the financial resources to NOT have to work:

Hello @jtimberlake, a fucking river is crying about how you are trapped in a mansion and "the 24-hour upbringing is not human,quot;. While I work as a nurse, trying to spend time with my children but hoping not to contract this terrible virus to spread it to my family; you enjoy your leisure life.

Hello @jtimberlake, a fucking river is crying about how you are trapped in a mansion and "the 24-hour upbringing is not human,quot;. While I work as a nurse, trying to spend time with my children but hoping not to contract this terrible virus to spread it to my family; you enjoy your leisure life.

Millions of dollars, multiple mansions ... and parenting is a chore 😐 I thought we canceled this cultural vulture named Justin Timberlake years ago.

Millions of dollars, multiple mansions … and parenting is a chore 😐 I thought we canceled this cultural vulture named Justin Timberlake years ago.

@ 1followernodad I am raising a young child alone, trying to do that simultaneously and work from home, and somehow I hoped to keep him together while my income was reduced by 75%. I honestly want the two of them hit in the face right away.

@ 1followernodad I am raising a young child alone, trying to do that simultaneously and work from home, and somehow I hoped to keep him together while my income was reduced by 75%. I honestly want the two of them hit in the face right away.

@people @jtimberlake Regretting the upbringing of more than 24 hours ... together? 🤔 Try to be a low-income single parent for a child with special needs with absolutely no support from the other parent. #single parents

@people @jtimberlake Regretting the upbringing of more than 24 hours … together? 🤔 Try to be a low-income single parent for a child with special needs with absolutely no support from the other parent. #single parents

And finally, others thought it was a joke, but maybe it really wasn't one that shouldn't even have said:

And I understand this is a joke, but it's so deaf tone "We especially regret the fact that only 24-hour parenting is not human." #Justin Timberlake

And I understand this is a joke, but it's so deaf tone

"We especially regret the fact that only 24-hour parenting is not human." #Justin Timberlake

For all intents and purposes, I'm going to give Justin the benefit of the doubt and hope he's sarcastic. And hopefully, you've learned that maybe next time you should tell us more about the adorable things your child is doing and less about how difficult it is to take care of him.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

%MINIFYHTML5b85090efad538ab40526ade8d831e1b11%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©