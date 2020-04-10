Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are "struggling,quot; with a 24-hour upbringing: social media is dragging him

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are quarantined at their home in Montana. White is trying to flatten the curve, the parents are struggling with the "24-hour upbringing."

The middle and lower classes have made it clear that they are fed up with the upper class complaining about being isolated when they have access to many things that cannot be obtained for the average person.

Schools are closed in most parts of the country, while parents are unemployed or forced to work from home. Between struggling to work remotely with school-age children who distract them to get frustrated with the sudden burden of home schooling, most people don't have the luxury of having a place to keep kids busy or hiring virtual tutors.

Timberlake recently spoke on Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up about what they are currently doing with their 5-year-old son.

‘We are doing well. We mainly regret the fact that 24-hour parenting is not human. "

To no one's surprise, this did not go well with social media commenters on the weekly US Facebook page. USA Who published the article.

‘… twenty-four-hour parenting is simply not human." I'm glad they stopped with a child if that's how it feels. I hope they keep it up, "said one.

‘Try to have a child with special needs. You and everyone else is having a hard time! Give me a break, "said another.

There were some who also defended the couple,

‘You are all ridiculous. Don't you have babysitters? How are you adjusting now that you can't take your kids to the babysitter or ANYWHERE? How are you adjusting to your child trying to cope with something he certainly doesn't understand? Don't act like it's a walk in the park, either. "

This person offered an idea when he commented: ntas So many people here criticize the pain. Look, I love and adore my son, but I usually take a break when he is at school and I am at work. And we've been together for weeks at a time without being able to have a break, so I get it. "

