Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sweetly surprise a nurse's kids

I can't stop the feeling that this surprise was a success.

With the coronavirus pandemic underway, nurses across the country are bravely and selflessly fighting this disease from the medical front. Such is especially the case with Stacie Kelly, an emergency nurse who temporarily left her native Kansas to help in New York, where the number of coronavirus cases has exceeded any country outside of the United States.

The move was even more difficult considering Kelly has to be away from her four children, who remain in Kansas with her husband.

To express gratitude to Kelly for her immensely appreciated work, Hoda Kotb He had a surprise up his sleeve for the mother's children.

"I heard a story that you love Trolls!" he Today Co-presenter said in a video chat with the brothers. Luckily for them, Kotb meets two of them.