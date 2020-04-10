Jussie Smollett and Lee Daniels reportedly no longer speak after hate and crime scandal

Lee Daniels and Jussie Smollett have not been talking lately, but new reports on page six revealed that it is not due to the alleged hate crime hoax. Jussie was a member of the cast of Daniels on the Fox show, Empire, for five seasons, and fans were convinced that his fight with Daniels had ended the scandal. However, the real reason they clashed was due to R. Kelly.

A source who spoke to the aforementioned outlet stated that Lee and Jussie had not been speaking at all and that they are no longer in a relationship. The source claimed that he was "tense,quot; between them even before he was accused of faking a hate crime against himself.

Daniels apparently wanted Kelly to write songs for Smollett's character Empire and even told the actor that Kelly could work on his album. The source claimed that Jussie was not happy with the recommendation. He "put his foot down."

(A representative on behalf of Fox Network claimed that Kelly never wrote for the series and Daniels also did not ask her to work on it.) Additionally, sources explained that Smollett regularly complained about Daniels to Fox executives.

Daniels was very frustrated by Jussie's behavior because he thought it would be better if Jussie spoke to him in person, rather than talking covertly to executives without speaking to him first. As previously reported, Smollett was accused of lying to police after he allegedly told them he was attacked during a morning walk to a Chicago subway.

After an investigation, police officers claimed that Jussie hired Nigerian-American men to assault him on the streets, but the charges were eventually dropped. Public reaction to the case was aggressive on social media, but sources say Jussie was innocent.

The source told Joutie that Jussie was incredibly upset by the terrible experience, especially after coming up with a series of hits. Jussie did not need to self-sabotage his career, the source said, adding that the actor did not feel it was necessary to "stage anything."

Ad

In response to the allegations, Daniels released a statement alleging that the reports of his relationship with Jussie were false and that he never worked with R. Kelly.



Post views:

0 0