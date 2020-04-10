Julianne Hough reveals she's been through dark times in recent weeks

Julianne Hough, like many other American citizens, is finding it difficult to adapt to new measures taken by state and federal governments. As most are aware, many nations around the world are in quarantine now that the coronavirus continues to cross borders.

People magazine recently picked up a post by Julianne Hough in which she revealed a slideshow of photos showing how her life has been going in the past few weeks. Hough said on his account that he has a "raging internal fire,quot; in his soul right now.

Her emotions have been "deep and raw," and have turned her last week into a "wild ride." You can check out the reality star's Instagram post below:

The television personality continued to ask fans how they have been feeling lately. Josh Brolin, star of No Country For Old Men, 52, shared that he's been shaving his head and enjoying bonfires. The 31-year-old woman has reportedly been hiding at home with her husband, Brooks Laich.

A source who spoke to the outlet last month claimed that Julianne and her man were having a difficult time in their relationship earlier in the year. Regardless, social media posts and insiders have shown that Julianne and Laich are practicing social distancing at home.

They recently made him breakfast and then they had a cooking competition. However, around Christmas time, things were difficult between them, a source said, yet Brooks refuses to let their relationship fall apart.

During an additional interview on March 20, Hough was asked if he thought there would be a baby boom during the outbreak, and said this would be a good time for people to finally reconnect and contact again. .

Ad

The reality star went on to say that it has been a good time for them to reflect on their lives and what is important. While some countries have declared that the precautionary measures will be in place for months, the President of the United States revealed that he expects the country to open soon.



Post views:

0 0