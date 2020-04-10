Juan Mata hails Jadon Sancho as a "great player,quot; amid Manchester United's interest | Football news





Jadon Sancho seems to be leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata says Jadon Sancho is a "great player,quot; but declined to comment on a possible move for the Borussia Dortmund winger to Old Trafford.

United are interested in signing the 20-year-old this summer, but he faces a battle for his signature on other Premier League teams and Europe's elite, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich excited.

Dortmund will demand at least £ 100 million for Sancho this summer, although at the moment no club is a favorite to sign him, with Sancho wanting to play in the Champions League.

When asked about the possibility of Sancho joining United, Mata, who was chatting with fans on a live Instagram feed as part of his Common Goal coronavirus relief fund, said, "Should we sign Jadon Sancho?

"What do you want me to say? We all know he is a great player. He is having a fantastic season in Dortmund."

"But it's not my responsibility to talk about those things. I like it as a player but I can't answer that."

Juan Mata was talking about Sancho in an online chat with fans to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic

The Spaniard was joined by Mats Hummels, Sancho's teammate in Dortmund, who scoffed at Mata's comments about the England star.

The German defender said: "I was listening to you talk about Sancho! I understand that."

Sancho is in good shape this season having scored 14 goals and provided 15 assists in 23 Bundesliga appearances, while in the Champions League he has been directly involved in four goals in eight games.