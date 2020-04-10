Josh Duhamel Social distancing in the jungle during the first 3 weeks of Covid-19 confinement

WENN

The actor from & # 39; Transformers: The Last Knight & # 39; reveals that he spent his days hiding deep in the woods at the start of the deadly virus pandemic in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Josh Duhamel took social distancing to the extreme as the onset of the coronavirus pandemic hidden in the forest passed.

The "Transformers: The Last Knight"The actor talked about how he's dealing during the Los Angeles lockdown, and said,"Moms"stars Denise Albert and Melissa gerstein, "(I spent) the first three weeks in Minnesota in my cabin in the woods. All we did was … cut wood!"

The star built the cabin for his family, including his six-year-old son Axl, who he shares with his ex-wife Fergie (Stacy Ferguson), and previously revealed that he planned to spend the last Christmas of 2019 there.

However, Josh has returned to Los Angeles, to be Axl's co-father, and was full of praise for the way he was black Eyed Peas star Fergie manages her custody arrangement.

"I have to give credit to my ex-wife, who is very good at programming things," he said.

Josh and the London Bridge hitmaker, real name Stacy Ann Ferguson, announced their separation after eight years of marriage in September 2017. The divorce was finalized last November.