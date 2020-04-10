Jordyn Woods talks about her experience with the masked singer

Jordyn Woods fans went wild with excitement when it was revealed that she was the babysitter in the masked singer. He posted several clips on his social media account, revealing this experience for his fans.

Look at what she had to say about the whole thing.

Honest I honestly don't know where to start. My opening night was just after the Super Bowl. I was so nervous and only had childhood fantasies of being on the big stage performing. I worked long days and nights on this project and had to do it quietly. It was the experience of a lifetime, and I couldn't be more grateful. The kangaroo mask may be fine, but this is just the beginning of something so exciting. Thanks @maskedsingerfox @tcvocs … stay tuned for what's to come "#themaskedsinger #kangaroomask,quot;, Jordyn captioned her post.

A fan said: sabía I knew it! Beauty, brain and a phenomenal voice! I can't WAIT to hear more from this singing angel! "And a follower posted this:" And I guessed Jordyn Woods' first performance, but no, my mom said "uh uh, I don't think she doesn't have a voice like that,quot;

Someone else said, "You did an amazing job, carry on all your beautiful talent," and a follower posted this message: "I knew it was you, still amazed at your voice!" You are fabulous! & # 39;

Someone else said; "I am so proud of you that you have the most beautiful voice that inspires me every day."

‘This morning in @foxla ♥ ️ a little message for anyone who is having a good time. Thank you @amandasalas for your strength and your journey. #NoOneFightsAlone 🤗 @elizabethwoods ’Jordyn captioned another post.

A fan praised Jordyn and said: "WTG Jordyn Before they start comparing there is a difference between talent and privilege!"

Many fans congratulated Jordyn on her performance.



