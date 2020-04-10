Johnny Depp's son Jack turns 18 and Lily-Rose shares a rare photo: he looks like Dad

John Christopher Depp III (aka Jack Depp) just celebrated his 18th birthday on April 9, 2020, and his older sister, Lily-Rose, is celebrating by sharing multiple photos of her little brother. The photos are a delight for fans of Johnny Depp, as his namesake likes to keep his life private and out of the limelight. First, Lily-Rose shared a series of throwback photos when she and Jack were still very young. He then shared an updated and more recent photo that is receiving a lot of attention on social media, since he looks like his father.

There is no doubt that Jack closely resembles his famous father. It has the same strong jaw and color. Both children were born to Johnny Depp and his former partner, Vanessa Paradis. Although they were never married, the French model and actress was with Johnny Depp from 1998 to 2012. She continues to have kind words for the father of her two children, especially in light of his contentious separation from ex-wife Amber Heard.

Lily-Rose Depp shared the following photos along with a sweet legend about her little brother Jack.

My little baby Jackie is 18 years old. My baby, brother, my heart and my soul, happy birthday. I love you so!

Despite the fact that Jack was hiding his eyes in the photo while wearing a pair of sunglasses, it was clear that the 18-year-old looked very much like his father. The photos of Johnny Depp Young began to appear on social media as more people compared Johnny and Jack and determined that Jack is their father's twin.

In the photo, Jack was sitting outside in the sun and appeared to be writing something on a pad of paper. It is unclear where the photo was captured, but the resemblance was staggering.

You can see several photos of Johnny Depp from his youth where he looks like his son Jack in the photo slideshow below.

What do you think about the similarity between Johnny Depp and his son Jack? Were you surprised that Lily-Rose Depp shared a photo of her very private little brother?

Now that Jack is 18, the public may see him more on social media.



