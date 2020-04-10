Joe Exotic's husband says Travis' shock death shouldn't have been on the show

Dillon Passage, the current husband of Tiger King star Joe Exotic, says that the tragic death of Exotic's ex-husband Travis should not have been featured on the Netflix show.

* Spoiler alert *

In the series, gun enthusiast Travis Maldonado accidentally shoots himself in the head in front of Exotic's campaign manager, after claiming that his gun was not loaded.

"I feel like some things shouldn't have been shown in the docuseries, like Travis' accident at the office," Dillon explained to Entertainment Tonight.

"I feel like that was very personal for Joe and that it was used for an emotional purpose and to bring people more to the show," Dillon continued. "I don't think it's fair to Travis. He probably wouldn't have wanted that to be put on everyone … And I didn't tell [Joe] that he was there. I feel like he's definitely going to be upset about it, so it's better that he doesn't know. "