Joe Biden Introduces New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

# Roommates, just days after his opponent Bernie Sanders officially left the 2020 presidential race, former Vice President Joe Biden just made a big announcement about student loans. He recently unveiled a new student loan forgiveness plan that is sure to please those who have been waiting for a presidential candidate to finally establish one.

As reported by @Forbes, Joe Biden is committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure he is the next POTUS when November arrives. His latest move to secure his election is the introduction of a new student loan forgiveness program that, if implemented, could be the saving grace that students have been begging for over the past few decades.

Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is outlined fairly simply, starting with paying off all federal student debt related to tuition for two and four-year public colleges and universities for borrowers earning less than $ 125,000 for year. As for payments, the federal government would make its monthly federal student loan payments until the student loan debt is paid off. Additionally, student loan forgiveness would also apply to borrowers with federal student loans from historically black colleges and universities (HBCU) and minority-serving institutions (MSI).

Biden says it would pay the student loan forgiveness plan by repealing the high-income "excessive business loss,quot; tax cut included in the CARES Act. The new plan builds also add to its previously outlined $ 750 billion student loan plan.

If Biden is able to drive this, it will be a complete game changer, as current and former students have consistently stated that student loan debt is a major issue for them and impacts many of their professional and financial decisions.

