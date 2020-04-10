Joan Collins fled a picnic in France after "attacked by a swarm of wasps"

WENN

Joan Collins He was once forced to flee a picnic in southern France after being "attacked by a swarm of wasps".

The "Dynasty"Star offers fans a chance to meet her for lunch at Claridge & # 39; s in London, where they will spend the afternoon with her husband Percy Gibson and the actor friend Christopher Biggins. The auction will raise cash for the British National Health Service.

Speaking to the British newspaper Daily Mail, Joan spoke about some of her previous mishaps at lunch and recalled that she was once forced to take refuge in France when her picnic was overrun by some unwanted visitors.

"We were attacked by a swarm of wasps and we had to lock ourselves in our house and leave lunch to the wasps," he recalled.

Recalling another less than perfect occasion, he shared: "The worst was a lunch with our best friends the Bricusses in La Colombe d'Or in Provence during the hottest heat wave in France."

"When lunch came to a sweaty finish, (composer) Leslie Bricusse said, 'We could have stayed home by the pool,'" he explained. "We could have used that suggestion at first!"

However, she recalled a very different lunch with the late businessman and socialite Sir David Tang "in his cabin in the middle of Hyde Park (London)".

She said, "All we had to eat was a huge one-kilo can of beluga caviar, with blinis!"

Other items up for grabs at the fundraising auction for Britain's frontline healthcare workers, which started on Wednesday April 8, 2020, include backstage drinks with musician and TV presenter Jools Holland, illustrations by Anish Kapoorand a "Call the midwifeExperience, featuring an appearance in the BBC drama and Tea with the Cast. The tender closes on April 29.