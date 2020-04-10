Jim Edmonds suffers from a cut on his forehead a week after COVID-19 diagnosis

Jim Edmonds has not had a great year. Page Six reported in an Edmonds Instagram post in which he revealed a massive wound to his forehead about a week after his coronavirus diagnosis. The former MLB player captioned a selfie with the line, "Wow. It's ugly enough.

The reality star joked that he needed another 12 stitches in his body due to the injury. In another publication, he stated that this year "has not yet been a great 2020." As for how it happened, Jim claims he "got into a fight,quot; with a glass shower door that he never noticed while walking in the dark.

As previously reported, Edmonds revealed his diagnosis of COVID-19 a few weeks ago. Since then, he has been struggling with symptoms. According to the former baseball player, he believes he had the virus for a long time before he finally received the test.

The reality star expressed her gratitude for doing what everyone told her to do in order to keep the curve flattened at home. Federal and state governments have been urging the public to stay home if they experience any symptoms, regardless of a test or not.

Meghan King Edmonds, on the other hand, has been taking care of her children together. They have three children, including Hart, Hayes, and Aspen. An Edmonds spokesperson previously told the store that Edmonds was furious that Meghan was driving her children across state lines during the pandemic.

Her representative stated that she was taking her children from California to St. Louis. Meghan's representative then released a statement alleging that her actions were not violating the terms of her custody agreement.

The statement taunted Jim, hinting that he was trying to get attention for his COVID-19 diagnosis and that he was also fully aware of his plans to take his children across state lines.

Ad

As previously reported, Edmonds revealed his COVID-19 diagnosis on Instagram around the same time as other celebrities. Other celebrities who test positive for the coronavirus include Rachel Matthews, Andy Cohen, and several others.



Post views:

0 0