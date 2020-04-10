Jessica Simpson teases the cover of Rolling Stone 2013 giving it a modern touch

Instagram

The star of & # 39; The Dukes of Hazzard & # 39; Swap out the panties, a tank top, and high-heeled shoes he wore for the sexy Housewife of the Year shot seventeen years ago in a hoodie and sweatpants.

Jessica Simpson He's revisited his 2003 cover of Rolling Stones magazine with a parody of the sexy Housewife of the Year photo.

The star appeared in front of the post 17 years ago, posing with a Swiffer floor cleaner while wearing panties, a tank top, and high heels, and on Wednesday April 8, she went to Instagram and joked that she looks "different". in this days.

Posing in a hoodie and sweatpants, and holding cleaning supplies, including a Swiffer, the makeup-free singer-turned-fashion mogul shared the images side by side.

"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days," Simpson wrote in the photo.

Author of "The Open Book", who has three children with a former soccer star Eric Johnson (II)I was married to Nick Lachey when the amazing shot was taken, and appeared alongside the singer in the American television series "Newlyweds".

Ex "Crazy men"star January jones, who played housewife Betty Draper in the series, also got into the humor.

"The same vibes around here …" Jones shared in a comment.

Simpson has self-isolated at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been sending uplifting messages to fans while he's trapped inside.

"I know that people are struggling with fear, anxiety and also sad loss," she wrote on the photo-sharing site last month. "My faith in God, knowing that with him everything is possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed."