Jessica Harrington happy with filler stars | Racing News

Jessica Harrington would like to run Millisle in the Qipco 1000 Guineas this season, and is hopeful that the speedy filly will have a mile.

The Cheveley Park Stakes winner was one of a series of youth highlights for Harrington last season, and the fact that her Group One success came at Newmarket makes her a logical choice for classic glory.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner, she was the best performer of her sex in Europe with a rating of 115, and Harrington told Sky Sports Racing: "She is in good shape, she has done very well. In fact, she has grown during the winter and I "I am very happy with it.

"The plan was always to go to the English Guineas with her, because she proved her worth at Newmarket and won on the track, and she wanted to run it more than a mile in Group One to see if she stayed. There is no reason for her to stay. It would not stay, there is a lot of resistance on the side of its prey.

"I would be very hopeful (to stay), with his career style he should go a mile."

Albigna was another Group One winner for the shipyard, reaching victory in the Marcel Boussac Prize on Arc Day, before finishing fourth in the Breeders & # 39; Cup Fillies Youth Lawn, where she had little luck.

Harrington said: "She is a lovely filly, and she has grown and filled. We more or less plan to return to Longchamp with her (1000 French guineas), but we will have to wait and see what happens."

Reflecting on his experience at Santa Anita, he said, "He jumped well and then didn't turn the first corner. Shane (Foley) really thought he was going to go straight and then he got home really well."

"She ran on all kinds of terrain, it's good to hold her own in Santa Anita, to soften up in Paris and everything in between. She is a very versatile filly and to enter the year you would expect her to definitely stay a mile away and hopefully she will climb a mile and a quarter or even a mile and a half. "

Alpine Star was a Group Two winner in the same silks of the Niarchos family as Albigna.

Harrington said: "He's done well and he's definitely a filly that stays. We'll probably give him a shot in the Guineas with the idea that he might have gone to France or the Irish Guineas, but he'll definitely probably end up being a mile-and-a-half filly .

"She is a lovely filly and has a great temperament."

Cayenne Pepper has Group Three honors to her name and ended her season with a streak to fourth in the Ring at Fillies Mile at Newmarket.

Her trainer said: "It didn't do so well during the winter, but in the last two weeks it has really started to blossom as the weather has gotten warmer. It is going to be a filly that stays, it will go a mile and a half quarter, mile and a half. "

Speaking generally about how his stars were doing before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Harrington said: "Fortunately they weren't fully boiling, we were just accumulating and what we have done is still being done." the same as always without going to the next level. "