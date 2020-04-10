Jefferson County, Clear Creek Gold Ban Activities

Public water activities at Clear Creek in Jefferson and Golden County have been suspended as part of the coronavirus home stay orders.

The suspension, ordered by the sheriff's office and the police department, includes the suspension of recreational activities such as rafting, kayaking, and boating. Swimming and body surfing are also prohibited.

The order is effective from 5 p.m. Thursday and will last until further notice, according to a press release. The order includes Vanover Park in Golden.

This temporary restriction was made because it is difficult for people to adhere to the six-foot social distancing guidelines while in the water, according to the statement. "Also, if a rescue were necessary, the police and fire departments would be required to spend resources already facing challenges due to COVID-19."

Violators can be fined $ 100.