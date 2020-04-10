Jeff Lowe says there could be dead bodies buried at the Tiger King Zoo and says Joe Exotic committed himself to bestiality!

Very disturbing allegations are being made against Joe Exotic, the star of Netflix's docuseries. Tiger king The Daily Mail spoke to Jeff Lowe, the current owner of the Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park that Joe used to be a co-owner with Jeff before he was found guilty of wildlife violations and found guilty of attempted murder by contract against the Big Cat of Tampa. Rescue owner Carole Baskin. Jeff didn't hold back when it came to revealing details about Joe Exotic and some of the claims he made were shocking. According to Jeff Lowe, Joe Exotic may have buried the bodies of two protesters at the zoo. Lowe also stated that Joe Exotic became involved in bestiality at the zoo and that he and his ex-husband John Finlay would use stuffed animals with holes as sex toys.

Jeff Lowe stated the following to The Daily Mail.

"In the few years we met him, we witnessed so many horrendous things he did to people and businesses, that no one around here would take his checks because it bounced them off everyone."

Lowe explained that after Joe left the state and he and his wife took over the zoo, they had access to a computer that Joe Exotic used in conjunction with an email account. The Daily Mail article showed Joe Exotic emails to Craigslist users requesting male prostitutes. They also posted photos of women's lingerie that Lowe said was worn by Joe Exotic and one of his two husbands: John Finlay. They also posted photos of stuffed animals that Lowe said were used as sex toys.

Jeff Lowe also said he investigated Joe Exotic's attic, where he found more evidence of Joe's sex life, including videos and photos of Joe filming her husband having sex with another man.

Allegations that Joe would bring farm animals to his residence at night, where he and others would engage in bestiality, were also discussed in the article.

"You heard horrible things coming from inside the house," Lowe quoted an employee as saying.

But worst of all was the accusation that there are dead bodies buried in the zoo. Jeff Lowe stated the following to the Daily Mail.

"After Joe was arrested, four locals who did not know each other told me that there could be bodies buried on the property."

Lowe testified that he was told that a zoo worker shot two protesters trying to climb the zoo fence. Lowe described the story he heard as follows.

“It was approximately 3 a.m. at that moment. After they were done (dead) they told Joe what happened. Apparently Joe ordered them to put the bodies in the cavity of the big construction tires they have out there weighing about 200 pounds each. Then he told them to throw gasoline on him and set it on fire to burn the bodies. "

You can read more details in the shocking Daily Mail article.

At this time, an investigation has not determined whether human bones were recovered from the zoo site. What do you think of Jeff Lowe's stories about Joe Exotic? Do you think Netflix only touched the surface regarding the illegal activities that took place at the zoo?



