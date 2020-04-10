Jamie Dornan defends Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot for the video & # 39; Imagine & # 39; from Cringey

WENN

The actor of & # 39; Fifty Shades of Gray & # 39; Responds to backlash over his video & # 39; Imagine & # 39; star-studded, insisting that he and his famous friends were not meant to offend anyone.

"Fifty Shades of Grey"star Jamie Dornan has jumped in defense of his friend Kristen Wiig, after she was criticized for putting together a cringeworthable viral video with celebrities singing John Lennon"Imagine".

Wiig and "Wonder Woman"star Gal Gadot He came up with the plan to help lift the spirits of the people in the running of the bulls, but the idea failed and led fans and critics to target the actresses for being out of touch.

Dornan, who was among the stars featured in the video, now defended the project, insisting that people should understand that Gadot and his friend were simply trying to do something good.

"Kristen and I made a movie together last summer … and we got along great," Jamie told the "Tea with me"podcast". I would do anything for her, that's what I think of her. He was the biggest admirer of her before anyway. "

"Kristen sent a text message: & # 39; Gal and I are trying to organize this to lift the spirits & # 39 ;, so I thought: & # 39; Of course I will & # 39;. Then, she sent a message text days later saying: & # 39; I'm sorry & # 39; … Not being on social networks, I was not aware of the reaction, but the colleagues warned me. "

Jamie, who revealed that he shot his segment from his toilet, has a good idea of ​​why so many people were upset by the video, adding: "I'll tell you what the problem was: I literally made mine in my home toilet." Clearly, some people had escaped to their second home. "

"There is too much surface at the bottom, too many beautiful trees swaying at the bottom, clearly facing an ocean, that kind of fun."

Many viewers criticized the stars in the video for trying to sound candid about the coronavirus pandemic and the plight of the world as a whole as they sang in the gardens of their palatial mansions and on their luxurious pillows.