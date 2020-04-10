James Woods criticizes Alyssa Milano for her anti-firearm Tweet

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in America & # 39; disagrees with Milano, who criticizes the trend of buying weapons in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic.

Conservative actor James Woods shot back at Alyssa Milano on the recent increase in arms sales in the US USA

The "Tempting fate"actress, who is a vocal advocate for the United States presidential candidate Joe BidenHe turned to Twitter to lament the disturbing trend amid the coronavirus pandemic, writing: "Americans purchased more than 2 million firearms in March 2020, more than a million more than this time last year." .

He suggested that Americans should change their priorities in the midst of the public health crisis, adding: "We have to keep each other safe by socially walking away and washing our hands and not bringing dangerous firearms into our homes."

While Milano added the hashtag "#StopTheCoronavirusGunSurge", it seemed that their point was lost on Woods, a Republican, who suggested that some gun buyers may have security concerns when planning to buy weapons.

"Thanks for the reminder," he wrote. "When the looting begins, always prepare. Buy more ammunition!"

Woods was suspended from Twitter in April 2019 by a post that said: "If you try to kill the King, you better not miss. #HangThemAll," according to his girlfriend. Sara Miller, who tweeted about the ban.

He subsequently stayed off the social media site for 10 months, but he reactivated his account in February and immediately began broadcasting his right-wing views and enraging politicians in the United States Democratic Party.