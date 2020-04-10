Jada Pinkett Smith Says She Is Concerned About Willow's "Excessive,quot; Marijuana Use

Everyone has their own way of dealing with self-isolation measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this week, several celebrities and artists were reported to be making large donations to coronavirus relief funds and respirator masks.

However, influencers like Jada Pinkett Smith have been illuminating the experience of isolated people, as well as the effects of quarantine-inspired substance abuse. During a new episode of his Facebook series, Red Table TalkJada Pinkett-Smith spoke about the challenges of addiction during quarantine.

According to BET, Jada sat down with her daughter, Willow, and told her that her "excessive marijuana use,quot; was beginning to worry her. Pinkett-Smith says she told him that she was really proud of her for cutting down on marijuana.

Willow, who was on the show that day, told her mother that she always recommended that she quit smoking so much marijuana. The 19-year-old went on to say that it was particularly difficult for her to quit smoking marijuana, and also taught her a life lesson.

Willow explained that he learned the value of real friendships when many of his old friends slowly walked away as he smoked less and less weed. Jada fans know her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones also struggled with addiction.

Banfield-Jones was a heroin addict about thirty years ago, and as for how she has managed during quarantine, Jada Pinkett Smith's mother claimed that she has been talking to her sponsor a lot more lately.

Self-isolation and quarantine is a difficult time for many people in the United States and around the world for several reasons. Not only do people struggle financially considering that their paychecks have been removed, but it is also psychologically tough on them.

Recent studies have revealed that isolation can increase cortisol levels in the body, which scientists believe is the main cause of the effect of loneliness on mental health and illness. Also, people who feel lonely, with an increase in cortisols, look for unhealthy substances and lifestyles to escape, which only exacerbates the problem.



