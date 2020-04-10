Is the XFL done? What to know after the league suspended operations

XFL suspends soccer operations

XFL chief operating officer Jeffrey Pollack held a conference call on Friday morning to announce that nearly all of the league's employees have been fired. The call also indicated that the league is suspending daily operations, according to multiple reports. Konnor Fulk of XFL News Hub reports a "small skeleton team of league executives will continue to work,quot; at league headquarters.

The XFL had already canceled its first season midway through the 10-week calendar due to coronavirus concerns. In a statement at the time, the league said: "The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and beyond." However, that plan seems to have changed.

Is the XFL done?

ESPN reports: "While a handful of executives are still employed, the league currently has no plans to return in 2021."

More ESPN details:

According to a prominent former XFL staff member on the call, Pollack did not say that the league was going bankrupt. But the strong implication was clear. "It is done," said the employee. "Will not return,quot;.

Despite the grim quote from the former staff member, it appears the 2021 plans were not directly discussed in Pollack's call. Fulk reports He listened to the entire conference call to XFL employees and 2021 "was never mentioned." the phrase used It was "suspending operations from day to day,quot;.

In short, the XFL is not dead right now, but its future is bleak.

What about XFL players?

Players were not invited to the conference call on Friday morning as kicker Matthew McCrane celebrated.

"No conference calls were made or information was provided to the players," McCrane said.

However, appearing shortly after the news of the league's suspension operations was known, the players received an email from the league. explaining your current situation. The XFL initially said it wanted to pay its players throughout the season, but it turns out they couldn't do it.

Players will remain on league-provided health insurance until the end of this month and then may apply for a COBRA insurance plan. – Konnor Fulk (@KonnorFulk_XFL) April 10, 2020

The XFL has not released any official statement on the matter.

