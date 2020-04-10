Inside the love lives of the stars of Harry Potter

More than 19 years have passed since the first time Harry Potter The movie was released. In those almost two decades, the cast of the beloved franchise has gone through ruptures, tragedies, marriages and now, Rupert Grint He is one of the first stars to prepare for fatherhood.
On Friday, a representative of the Briton shared in a statement: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome we are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and please ask for privacy at this time. "
Although some of the Hogwarts graduates got married or adopted pets, none of them are still a father.
Of course, this means that there is even more love for the future member of the Harry Potter family.
Although, fans shouldn't expect Rupert to name his future baby after his character. He previously shared, "If I had a child, would I call him Ron? It's a pretty good name, but probably not. And Grint is a difficult name to match a one-syllable name."
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel is currently in a relationship with the actress. Erin darke, whom he met on the set of his 2013 movie, Kill your loved ones. "We met on the set of Kill your loved ones, and I just went up immediately. It was one of those instant things you think about, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection to someone, and suddenly it's incredibly easy to talk to. It was one of those situations, "Daniel said of their relationship in a 2014 interview with Parade.
Emma Watson
Emma is very private about her love life and doesn't talk about her relationships in interviews. However, it was linked to the technological entrepreneur. William "Mack,quot; Knight for some time. A source told The Sun in February 2016: "Mack is a normal, sensible boy who has nothing to do with Hollywood, and Emma loves that. His breakup with her left her really hurt. Matthew (Janney) and it has taken her over a year to feel ready to start again with someone. They are really happy with each other and see each other when Emma has no work commitments. "But according to multiple reports, the couple has quit. In 2018, Emma had an affair. Joy& # 39; s Street choir for several months before continuing with the CEO of technology Brendan wallace later that same year. They also separated.
Rupert Grint
Rupert Grint is another one Harry Potter cast member who keeps his personal life low key. But according to reports and social media, Rupert has been dating the actress. Georgia Groome on and off for years. the Daily mail He posted photos of the duo at a dinner in Los Angeles in March and a lucky fan snapped a photo with Rupert at the Georgia movie premiere. Double date in October. Fast forward three years later and they are expecting their first child together!
Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom married the love of a lifetime Angela Jones in May 2018 in Italy. The duo got engaged in December 2016.
tom felton
tom felton had been in a relationship with Jade Olivia since 2008, but the couple reportedly split in 2016. He and Emma Watson briefly sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2019, but nothing materialized between the former co-stars.
Evanna Lynch
Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter, started dating the singer and songwriter AnDel in 2017 but, according to their Instagram profiles, they separated.
Bonnie Wright
Bonnie Wright and Harry Potter co-star Jamie Campbell Bower she got engaged in 2011, but split the following year. In 2014 Bonnie spoke about her relationship with her boyfriend. Simon Hammerstein. She told the Afternoon standard At the time, "We get along so well. That's why we're still together. London is such a big melting pot that you can always find lovely people. It's nice to be with someone who respects the arts, so we talk about everything together."
Their current relationship status is unknown.
