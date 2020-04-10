Inside the love lives of the stars of Harry Potter

More than 19 years have passed since the first time Harry Potter The movie was released. In those almost two decades, the cast of the beloved franchise has gone through ruptures, tragedies, marriages and now, Rupert Grint He is one of the first stars to prepare for fatherhood.

On Friday, a representative of the Briton shared in a statement: "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome we are excited to announce that they are expecting a baby and please ask for privacy at this time. "

Although some of the Hogwarts graduates got married or adopted pets, none of them are still a father.

Of course, this means that there is even more love for the future member of the Harry Potter family.

Although, fans shouldn't expect Rupert to name his future baby after his character. He previously shared, "If I had a child, would I call him Ron? It's a pretty good name, but probably not. And Grint is a difficult name to match a one-syllable name."