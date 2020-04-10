Ice Cream Cullens reopened just to pick up on the sidewalk – Up News Info

Cullens Ice Cream went ahead and reopened its second location on Friday, amid an economic slowdown due to COVID-19.

"We really believe we are essential to mental health at times like this," said owner Chad Cullen, who oversees Cullens ice cream in Champlin and Coon Rapids. "People have been asking when the store will open and we just didn't know how it would work with all the COVID-19 stuff."

With both locations open for pick-up only, Cullen can support his employees and bring some joy to the community.

"Our employees were excited to return to work," said Cullen. "We take extra precautions, we don't allow anyone to come into the store, and we wash our hands more."

Like any other ice cream parlor, Cullens is looking forward to the day when customers can re-enter their doors. But for now, spreading ice cream means spreading a little joy in the world.

It is the way your family provides a little hope.

"Going to the ice cream parlor is normal, and we want people to have a little normalcy in their lives right now," he said.

You can order curbside pickup online for any of the Cullen locations.