I was terrified of contracting the virus: Kriti Kharbanda for fear of the coronavirus

Pagalpanti's star Kriti Kharbanda says he was recently terrified after he started showing symptoms of Covid – 19. It all happened after he returned home from Delhi, where he had gone for the engagement celebration of boyfriend Pulkit Samrat's brother. . He returned to Mumbai on an international flight and, shortly after touching base, he felt cold. She decided to be quarantined from then on.

Opening almost the same thing, Kriti told the Mumbai Mirror: "I thought it was better not to mix because of the symptoms. I was terrified that I had contracted the virus, but since the test kits were not available in the country at the time and I was not I had a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and control my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then I started to feel better. "

Meanwhile, we hear that Kriti and Pulkit live in the same building, which surely made things easier for him. Kriti said: “We had decided to stay in the same building to avoid traffic, but now I am grateful to have him with me. I can't imagine how other couples, who don't stay together, are dealing with the blockade. "

We hope that the situation improves soon and we all come out stronger than ever.