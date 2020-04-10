Husband's COVID-19 Death at Gateway Installation "A Real Nightmare,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

HAYWARD (KPIX 5) – A widow in Hayward is still facing the loss of her husband, who died inside the COVID-19 Gateway Care and Rehabilitation Center almost a week ago, calling it a "terrible nightmare."

As of Friday morning, a total of 65 people at the facility tested positive for the virus there, including 40 residents, seven of whom died. Another 25 staff members have also tested positive for the coronavirus.

When Dianne Akrie's husband Cosell Akrie was transferred to Gateway for physical therapy last month, he was surprised to see that no one had gloves or masks. She says that should have warned her.

Cosell, 88, moved to Gateway on March 5 for physical therapy. She needed help walking and regaining her strength after having an episode of diabetes.

"The last time I spoke to him, he was fine," Dianne explained. "He said, 'I just want to get out of here and have some of your coffee, honey.' That was one of the last conversations we had."

Dianne said Cosell was only supposed to stay at Gateway for a couple of weeks, but that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 21 along with six other patients. Dianne told KPIX 5 that trying to get information from Gateway was, and still is, a constant battle.

"It is a real nightmare. They would just put us on hold and say, 'We will transfer you to the nurses station. We are short and we will try to communicate with the nurse." And we waited and waited and waited, "Dianne recalled.

Cosell passed away on April 4 of the coronavirus. Dianne still doesn't know the exact circumstances in which her husband died. The last time she was able to speak to him was five days before he passed away.

"This is inexcusable. It is unforgivable. It is unforgivable. And so help me, I'm 86 years old, but I'm going to fight with every part of my energy so that this never happens to anyone, "Dianne promised.

Cosell and Dianne were married for 65 years on May 1.

A California Department of Public Health (CDPH) compliance action panel shows that East Bay Post-Acute was fined $ 75,000 last month for a class AA citation, a violation that CDPH "determined was a direct cause. immediate death of a patient or resident. " from a long-term care facility. "In January 2019, Gateway was fined $ 1,000 for a Class B violation, which has a direct or immediate bearing on the patient's health or safety. A similar fine was issued. to Gateway in 2016.

Gateway owners Anthony and Prema Thekkek have reportedly been cited for rapes at other skilled nursing facilities they owned throughout the Bay Area, including abuse and lack of infection control.

Until Friday morning, Gateway reps continue to ignore KPIX 5 reply requests.