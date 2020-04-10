How the coronavirus pandemic could change us: theories on sports, patience, work and more

Like many others, I have wondered in the past few days how the coronavirus pandemic could change us in the long term. Not only how it might affect sports leagues or the economy or government structure, but also what it could mean for the workforce, schools, and how we behave and think as people.

Two things before continuing:

1) I am not an expert in human behavior. These are just feelings based on my convictions, conversations, and observations. But I think you could relate.

2) We don't know how long this will last, so it may end before it has lasting social effects. But I am operating under the assumption that our current "normality,quot; will last at least a few more months, which, given the scope and intensity of the changes we have already undergone, seems long enough to make us rethink some things.

Now, to my theories about how the COVID-19 era could change us. I have framed them as "maybes,quot;.

Maybe we will be more patient

Without a firm date of when our lives will return to normal, with all of our social activities and the usual desires for traditional fun, we have to relearn patience. We want sports now. We want to go to the cinema now. We want to go out with our friends now. We want things to return to normal now. We feel like we can't take much longer, but we have to. It could be another month, or it could be another six months. We just don't know.

So in the meantime, we wait and take care of it. This time next year, assuming we've returned roughly to where we were a couple of months ago, I suppose the relatively short waits won't bother us much, if at all. An hour of waiting in a restaurant? No problem. What you ordered won't come here for three weeks? Penalty fee. Does this MLB game take three hours and only in the fifth inning? Child's play. In other words, we may not need everything RIGHT NOW.

What could also happen: After months of being isolated, we may be a little less patient and want everything even more immediately than before.

Maybe we are happier and learn to save money

If you're older than, say, 40, you probably have or have had at least one grandfather who lived through the Great Depression and learned to be very practical with money and had no real desire to live with any touch of luxury. That could be us in 20-30 years. Perhaps our months of isolation will force us to appreciate what we have, rather than focus on what we don't have. We may not need as much to keep us busy or entertained.

After months of leave or layoffs, we may develop a new relationship with money, so we want to hold on to it. Maybe we don't want to spend $ 150 on game tickets or $ 100 on a replica jersey. Perhaps we will save as much as possible, gradually losing the desire to always have the best and the newest.

What could also happen: The more selfish frustrations of the Coronavirus Age will lead us to buy more things. Like, all kinds of things. We will tell ourselves that we need retail therapy and deserve to be happy after all we've been through. So we will spend like crazy as soon as we can.

Maybe we will be more grateful and treasure the little things

Some have said that we should establish a second federal Thanksgiving day when this is all over. I don't see that happening, but I think overall we'll be more grateful. We will be more grateful for our jobs, our homes, our health, our friends, everything we have. We will be thankful that we don't have to wear a mask to run errands. We will be grateful for the little things: visiting a friend or family member, watching live sports on TV, just the chance to go out worry free.

What could also happen: We will be grateful for a few days. Then we will resume our normal state of not being grateful and complaining about everything.

We may stop unnecessary physical contact

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes we could eliminate handshakes forever. I can see this happening, albeit slowly. Handshakes have been around for centuries, so we are unlikely to stop doing it. There will be many people who immediately try to stop doing it, but there will also be many people who continue doing it out of habit.

Gradually, however, I believe that handshakes will eventually become an outdated greeting. I'd be fine with this. I know some people really like handshakes, either because they love tradition or because they think it's manly or whatever. But I have always been indifferent. A "sup?" The head is all we have needed anyway. Hey, maybe the athletes won't build up after a big win anymore. Maybe we'll think twice about strangers playing games. Perhaps spanking will become even more popular and replace five-year-old athletes after great times. Perhaps the Bash Brothers will become retroactive trendsetters.

What could also happen: There will be an official effort to remove and replace the handshake with some other new greeting, but people will tease this mercilessly and the handshakes will come back strong as if nothing had happened. Because it usually doesn't take long for people to regain a false sense of security.

Maybe we'd rather stay

With sports on hold and closed cinemas, home entertainment has become more popular than ever. But what happens when this is over? Perhaps streaming movie premieres are the new fad if people decide that crowded theaters are too risky. The same for sports broadcasts. A Seton Hall University survey this week found that 72 percent of respondents said they would not feel safe attending sports events until there is a vaccine for COVID-19. Even if there is a vaccine available for this date next year, perhaps concern about the next big pandemic will prevent many fans in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and other sports from watching the games in person, assuming we have a choice. Even if sports resume soon, fan-free gaming could be the norm for a while, spawning a creepy TV viewing. And while fans may prefer games in empty stadiums to no game, athletes don't necessarily feel the same way.

What could also happen: Crown-what? Short memories and fans' longings will combine to fill stadiums and other hangout venues with lightning speed as soon as the doors open. Depending on how long we are asked to remain isolated, many people may be willing to risk their health for a few hours of in-person entertainment.

Perhaps working remotely becomes routine for most offices

Innovations sometimes occur from unrelated circumstances, and that could be a benefit of these quarantine months. Despite some initial challenges in the first weeks and months of this national work-from-home effort, many companies that previously rejected the idea might realize that remote staff has great benefits.

Maybe they realize they don't have to spend that much money on offices. Perhaps they will learn that employees are happier and more productive working from home. Perhaps they will find that their candidate pools are much stronger when applicants can live anywhere. It is even possible for offices that are not currently configured for remote work to evolve and find ways to do so seamlessly. New technologies could emerge that will allow almost everyone to adapt.

Of course, not all jobs will be possible remotely. But the telework option will definitely become more the rule than the exception.

What could also happen: After months of working from home and dealing with all kinds of distractions, workers will miss being in the office and taking the opportunity to live in a cubicle again. Or, similarly, companies will get so tired of the challenges and limitations of remote work that they will specifically ban it.

Perhaps we will reconsider the entire educational system.

Most schools across the country have not officially met since mid-March. Many have started learning online to keep brains fresh and keep progressing. Traditional end-of-grade tests will be canceled in many places, and there is a good chance that most students will not return to "school,quot; until next fall. So what will all this mean? It is difficult to say with certainty, but I think it will provoke a discussion at the national level about our educational system, which almost everyone agrees that it breaks in one way or another.

Questions to consider: Will online setups eliminate snow days or school cancellation for some traditional reason? Do we really need to go beyond March? Should we give students of a certain age the opportunity to complete higher grades online and on their own schedule? Should we modernize high schools to offer basic education for the first two years, and then career-oriented specialized education for the last two years? Should all standardized tests disappear?

There are a million things to consider with these and other questions that might come up, so the discussion should be interesting.

What could also happen: The severely shortened school year will cause a significant drop in students' readiness for the next grade, causing an unpleasant series of dominoes. In short: more school, not less.

There must be Some change, right?

Again, my experience in all of the above areas is limited to hunches based on anecdotal evidence and, perhaps, illusion. I'm sure even real experts have different ideas of what this will mean for everything in the long run. There have already been many attempts to put this into perspective and offer potential lessons, so there is no shortage of reading material on the subject.

But it seems unrealistic to expect everything to literally go back to the way it was in January or February. There will almost certainly be some kind of change. That usually happens after terrible world events as we look for ways to prevent it from happening again. Some changes may come in the form of a policy. Others may spend more

On the other hand, do you remember just after 9/11, when there were all kinds of predictions about how it would change us as a society? There were some permanent changes, of course (airport security lines, for example), but other theories related to our supposed collective fear and reluctance and collective patriotism did not work for long. In many ways, most people only took a year or so to "get through,quot; September 11, 2001, as tough as it may seem.

But COVID-19 is not September 11, so there is no certainty about how things will unfold in six months or six years. But change of some sort seems likely.

The only questions are how soon the changes will come and how long they will last.