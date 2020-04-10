How many COVID-19 patients show no symptoms? – Up News Info

Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control issued a recommendation that people wear a simple cloth face mask to slow the spread of the virus.

In its recommendation, the CDC wrote that the masks "would help people who may have the virus and not know it by passing it on to others."

These people are called asymptomatic patients with COVID-19, people who test positive for the virus but do not show symptoms of COVID-19.

In mid-March, NBA star Donovan Mitchell was one. He said to Good Morning America, "I think that's the scariest part. It may seem good, it may be fine."

Asymptomatic case estimates are everywhere. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the rate was somewhere between 25% and 50%, but there is disagreement among the federal Coronavirus task force over those numbers.

"Trust me, that's an estimate, I still don't have scientific data to say that," said Dr. Fauci.

A study of two dozen people from China calculated the rate at 29%. Another study of 500 Japanese citizens reported 30%.

All the people on the Diamond Princess cruise ship that were quarantined in the waters of Japan were screened for COVID-19 after an outbreak on the ship. All these passengers were evaluated and it was reported that 18% of the positive cases were asymptomatic.

That's a deviation from mid-February when the World Health Organization reported that "the proportion of truly asymptomatic infections is unclear, but appears to be relatively rare."

Asymptomatic patients don't have to cough or sneeze to spread the disease, says Dr. Susan Kline, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Minnesota School of Medicine.

"Even though they have no symptoms, they could get rid of it," said Dr. Kline.

She said the data shows that it could be spread through respiratory secretions that come from sitting, talking, or sitting near someone for an extended period of time.

As for why some infected people can show symptoms and others cannot, Dr. Kline said that is unclear, but it could have to do with differences in immune systems or how severe the exposure was for the patient.

Until more generalized evidence becomes available, experts said it will be difficult to determine asymptomatic case rates.

"You know when we will get the scientific data," said Dr. Fauci. "When we take those antibody tests out and we really know what the penetrance is."