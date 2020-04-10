How has the Sky F1 team filled the gap in racing? Vodcast: Easter Special

















22:47



The entire Sky F1 gang gathers to catch up and find out what everyone has been up to!

The entire Sky F1 gang gathers to catch up and find out what everyone has been up to!

Arts and crafts, game problems, model trains … and that's just a taste of what the Sky F1 team has been up to in the absence of Formula 1!

Don't miss the cheery Sky Vodcast Easter Special Vodcast as 10 of our expert experts catch up to discuss what they've been up to to fill the racing void and how they're celebrating this weekend's holiday.

Martin Brundle, Ted Kravitz, David Croft, Natalie Pinkham, Paul Di Resta, Johnny Herbert, Karun Chandhok, Simon Lazenby, Rachael Brookes and Anthony Davidson revealed how they are dealing without F1, which was due to three races in a 22 race season in this point.

And some of the answers will surprise you!

Watch the episode by clicking play on video at the top of the article.

And catch up on our other Vodcasts here: