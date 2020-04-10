How a virus conspiracy theory fueled arson and harassment in Britain

LONDON – On April 2, a wireless tower caught fire in Birmingham. The next day, a fire was reported at 10 p.m. in a telecommunications box in Liverpool. An hour later, an emergency call came over another burning cell tower in Liverpool.

In Britain, there have been more than 30 acts of arson and vandalism against wireless towers and other telecommunications equipment this month, according to police reports and a telecommunications trade group. In approximately 80 other incidents in the country, telecommunications technicians have been harassed on the job.

The attacks were fueled by the same cause, government officials said: an internet conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus to an ultra-fast wireless technology known as 5G. Under the misconception, which has gained momentum in Facebook groups, WhatsApp messages, and YouTube videos, radio waves sent by 5G technology are causing small changes in the bodies of people that make them succumb to the virus. .

The incidents clearly demonstrate how coronavirus conspiracy theories have taken a dark turn as they spread to the real world. In just a few short weeks, the pandemic has given pre-existing fringe ideas online a new urgency by playing on people's fears.