How a 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory caused fires and harassment in Britain

LONDON – On April 2, a wireless tower caught fire in Birmingham. The next day, a fire was reported at 10 p.m. in a telecommunications box in Liverpool. An hour later, an emergency call came over another burning cell tower in Liverpool.
In Britain, there have been more than 30 acts of arson and vandalism against wireless towers and other telecommunications equipment this month, according to police reports and a telecommunications trade group. In approximately 80 other incidents in the country, telecommunications technicians have been harassed on the job.
The attacks were fueled by the same cause, government officials said: an internet conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus to an ultra-fast wireless technology known as 5G. Under the misconception, which has gained momentum in Facebook groups, WhatsApp messages, and YouTube videos, radio waves sent by 5G technology are causing small changes in the bodies of people that make them succumb to the virus. .
The incidents clearly demonstrate how coronavirus conspiracy theories have taken a dark turn as they spread to the real world. In just a few short weeks, the pandemic has given pre-existing fringe ideas online a new urgency by playing on people's fears.
Before the coronavirus, such theories rarely caused so much tangible damage so quickly, disinformation researchers said.
In the United States, a person died after self-medicating with chloroquine, which was touted online as a miracle cure for coronavirus despite its unproven effectiveness. And Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, chief of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. USA, He was assigned more security this month after unfounded theories spread that he was part of a secret clique working to undermine President Trump.
"Most conspiracies remain online, but this is having an impact in the real world," said Alexandre Alaphilippe, executive director of the EU. DisinfoLab, a Brussels-based group that tracks virus conspiracy theories. He called pandemic misinformation management "a new problem,quot; because the disease is global and people everywhere are looking for information.
The false theory linking 5G to the coronavirus has been especially prominent, amplified by celebrities like John Cusack and Woody Harrelson on social media. It has also been fueled by an anti-5G vocal contingent, which has urged people to take action against telecommunications equipment to protect themselves.
The idea has deep roots on the internet. An analysis by The New York Times found 487 Facebook communities, 84 Instagram accounts, 52 Twitter accounts, and dozens of other posts and videos that fueled the conspiracy. Facebook communities added nearly half a million new followers in the past two weeks. On Instagram, a network of 40 accounts nearly doubled their audience this month to 58,800 followers.
On YouTube, the 10 most popular 5G coronavirus conspiracy videos posted in March were viewed more than 5.8 million times. Today, the conspiracy can be found on Facebook in more than 30 countries, including Switzerland, Uruguay, and Japan.
British politicians said the conspiracy theory and the violent acts it was causing were unacceptable.
"This makes no sense of the absolute order," said Julian Knight, a member of parliament who heads a committee investigating erroneous information online related to the coronavirus. He said Facebook and YouTube needed to "control,quot; the situation or risk undermining the response to the crisis.
Knight added that the spread of 5G conspiracies raised alarm over how information about a future coronavirus vaccine would be disseminated.
"If we were to be vaccinated against Covid-19, can we trust social media companies to ensure that the correct public health messages are delivered about that vaccine?" I ask. "That could be a matter of life and death for many people."
Facebook, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, said it was "beginning to remove false claims that 5G technology is causing the symptoms or the Covid-19 contraction." YouTube said it would cut recommendations for videos linking the coronavirus to 5G, while Twitter said it had cracked down on deceptive and harmful content about the disease.
Wild claims about 5G are not new. Technology is of tremendous political importance because it can provide countries with a competitive advantage, with faster wireless speeds enabling faster development of driverless cars and other innovations.
Internet trolls have taken over 5G and its political implications to spread fear, which has led to protests in the United States and elsewhere against technology in recent years. Russians have alleged that 5G signals were linked to brain cancer, infertility, autism, heart tumors, and Alzheimer's disease, all of which lacked scientific support.
In January, when the coronavirus spread across Wuhan, China and beyond, it provided new fodder for anti-5G trolls. On January 19, a Twitter post speculated on a link between 5G and the disease, according to Zignal Labs, a media information company that studied 699,000 mentions of the conspiracy this year through April 7.
"Wuhan has over 5,000 # 5G base stations now and 50,000 by 2021, is it a disease or 5G?" said the tweet.
On January 22, an article on a Belgium news website included a comment from a doctor who claimed that 5G was harmful to people's health. Although he did not specifically mention coronavirus, the doctor mentioned a possible "link to current events." The article later removed by the publisher, it reached 115,000 people, according to CrowdTangle, a tool that analyzes interactions on social media.
As of last month, claims for 5G coronavirus on the web and on television were on the rise, according to Zignal Labs. A YouTube video connecting the virus to 5G last month racked up roughly two million views before the site removed it. And singer Keri Hilson, as well as Mr. Harrelson and Mr. Cusack, posted online about the conspiracy.
"Many of my friends have been talking about the negative effects of 5G," Harrelson wrote on Instagram to his two million followers last week, sharing a screenshot of an article that drew links between the outbreak in Wuhan and the development of 5G there.
Representatives for Harrelson and Cusack, whose 5G posts have since been removed, declined to comment. Ms. Hilson's manager said her posts had been removed because "we believe that right now it is important to focus on the things that we know are 100 percent accurate."
The conspiracy particularly resonated in Britain. In January Prime Minister Boris Johnson had given the Chinese tech company Huawei permission to establish 5G infrastructure in the country.
In recent weeks, conspiracy theorists began to say that China's lack of transparency at Covid-19 was evidence that Huawei should not be trusted to install 5G in Britain. Some went further and called for the destruction of wireless equipment.
"We need to reduce 5G," said one person in the Facebook group Stop 5G U.K., which has more than 58,600 members.
After the British government issued refuge orders at the site on March 23, some conspiracy theorists commented that it was a trick to secretly build 5G masts out of public view.
On April 2, in one of the first 5G coronavirus incidents, telecommunications equipment caught fire in a Belfast neighborhood in Northern Ireland, according to local officials.
"I just couldn't believe it," said Carl Whyte, a member of the Belfast City Council. "They are seeing these conspiracy theories on social media and going out and destroying those masts."
The news of the fire spread throughout the Belfast area. Richard Kerr, the minister of Templepatrick Presbyterian Church in nearby Ballyclare, said: "I was surprised that it reached that level where people were prepared to commit arson."
Other telecommunication tower fires followed in Birmingham, Liverpool and elsewhere. Videos of burning equipment were shared and celebrated on Facebook. Some videos also showed harassed telecommunications technicians.
"You know when they turn this on, it will kill everyone,quot; A woman said about 5G in a recent video on Twitter, as she confronted technicians laying fiber optic cables in an unidentified British city.
Mark Steele, a prominent anti-5G activist in Britain, said the fires were the result of people frustrated that their safety concerns were not taken seriously. When asked if he believed 5G was causing coronavirus, he said, "It seems a little suspicious, don't you think?"
Telecommunications companies, which have added more security and are working with police, said attacks on their workers and equipment had been widespread, threatening communication networks during the crisis. Vodafone said it had experienced at least 15 incidents, while BT has had at least 11. The companies said that in many cases, the vandals had damaged existing infrastructure and not new 5G equipment.
Belfast, Liverpool and Birmingham police said they were continuing to investigate the incidents, reviewing images from security cameras and asking the public for leads.
Anti-5G groups have continued to add hundreds of members. A Facebook user shared photos this week of a wireless tower being built in an unidentified area of Britain.
"Turn it on," replied one commenter.
Adam Satariano reported from London and Davey Alba from New York. Ben Decker contributed to the investigation.