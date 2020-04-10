Horror Film Actress, Producer Was COVID-19, Was 74 – Deadline

Hilary Heath, the star alongside Vincent Price in a series of American International Pictures horror movies, died last week of complications from COVID-19. He was 74 years old and his death was confirmed by a post by his godson, Alex Williams, on Facebook.

Heath, a British actress, appeared in the movies. Witchfinder General, The Oblong Box and Cry of the soul in pain As a lover, his daughter and wife frustrate Price.

His resume includes Ted Kotcheff's Two gentlemen sharing (1969), and in a 1970 adaptation of Wuthering Heights with Timothy Dalton, where he played Isabella.

Heath became a producer after retiring from acting, producing Mike Newell & # 39; s A tremendously great adventure (1995) starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman, and Nothing by mouth (1997) with Gary Oldman.

With her then-husband, talent agent Duncan Heath, she launched the Duncan Heath Associates agency, which was sold to ICM in 1984. She is now co-chair of the Independent Talent Group and the couple divorced.

Survivors include her son, Daniel Heath, a film composer (Large eyes), and his daughter, Laura.