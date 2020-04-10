Horrifying video shows how coronavirus spreads in the supermarket – BGR

Researchers in Finland created a high-tech simulation showing how tiny particles can spread in a confined space like a grocery store after coughing or sneezing.

The findings show exactly how a person infected with the new coronavirus would spread it, and why strict hygiene and social distancing measures are strict.

The small aerosol particles that can carry the virus can remain in the air for several minutes or even longer in an enclosed space, posing a risk to anyone walking through the cloud of invisible particles.

Shopping for food and supplies during the closure of COVID-19 can be a real challenge, and we've already explained what steps to take to ensure you're as protected as possible while shopping. Proper planning, respect for social distancing rules and the use of disinfectants at various points during your shopping experience are aspects to consider. It is also important to clean up anything that may have become contaminated when you get home, from the clothes you wear to the packages you bring. You should also remember to wash your hands several times each step of the way.

The new CDC guidelines recommend the use of face masks in public to reduce the risk of the virus becoming infected or spreading the infection. This was not a requirement until a few weeks ago, but it turns out that wearing any type of mask, even ones you make yourself (here's how to make DIY coronavirus facial masks), can really help. A number of studies have shown that not only coughing and sneezing can spread the new coronavirus. Something as simple as talking can also spread COVID-19 through droplets that float in the air. And now, we have a simulation of how the coronavirus might spread in the grocery store.

Researchers from Aalto University in Finland created a 3D simulation of a person coughing in an indoor environment, demonstrating that the tiny droplets will not immediately settle on the ground as some people initially thought. They can stay in the air, and you can inhale these particles when someone coughs or sneezes near you.

The entire animation is amazing and shows just how exposed people really are. This coronavirus pandemic aside, this type of study shows how easy it can be for any infectious pathogen to spread through the air.

The investigators obtained the same preliminary result: in the situation under investigation, the aerosol cloud extends outside the immediate vicinity of the person who coughs and dilutes in the process. However, this can take several minutes. ‘A person infected with the coronavirus can cough and walk away, but then leaves extremely small aerosol particles that carry the coronavirus. These particles could end up in the respiratory tract of other people nearby, explains Aalto University assistant professor Ville Vuorinen.

Once the particles remain, they can land on nearby clothing and products. That is where the new coronavirus can survive from a few hours to a few days.

Research shows why it is essential to cough into your elbow, mask, or tissue, and why you should wash your hands frequently. If outside, use disinfectant. And avoid touching your face at all costs, as this is how these particles could get into your eyes, nose or mouth.

The study also shows that social distancing is essential during this pandemic. Still, there may be situations where you will not be able to keep the recommended six feet away. And even if you do, you can still risk entering a particle cloud from an infected person.

The consortium researchers modeled the movement in air of aerosol particles less than 20 microns. For a dry cough, which is a typical symptom of today's coronavirus, the particle size is typically less than 15 microns. Extremely small particles of this size do not sink to the floor, but move along the air currents or remain floating in the same place. Influenza A studies have confirmed that influenza A virus can be found in the smallest particles, which are less than 5 microns in size.

A similar study by researchers from Belgium and the Netherlands showed how surprisingly easy it is to be infected with the coronavirus in the air even outdoors. In such cases, people are advised to keep an even greater distance from each other because six feet may not be enough to prevent inhalation of the aerosolized virus.