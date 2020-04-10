Homeless Shelter Worker Among 25 New Los Angeles County Coronavirus Deaths; Death Rate Rises Again – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Another 25 people died from the coronavirus in Los Angeles County, officials said Thursday, including a staff member at a local homeless shelter.

Along with the 25 deaths, there were also 425 new cases, bringing the total number of Los Angeles County coronavirus cases to 7,955, with 223 deaths from the disease.

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported that the county's death rate is now 2.8 percent, up from 2.6 percent on Wednesday.

There are now 20 confirmed cases among the county's homeless population, Ferrer said, up from 12 on Wednesday. Of those 20, all but four were not in shelters. Ferrer confirmed that an employee of a local homeless shelter died of the disease.

Reverend Andy Bales, CEO of Union Rescue Mission, said in a video message posted on social media that Gerald Shiroma, 56, a resident and driver of the mission, died on April 8 of complications from the new coronavirus.

"His cousin wrote and thanked and thanked Pastor Dan, specifically, for giving him a new family, a new life, a new community," said Bales. “Gerald came to our program looking for recovery from addiction, looking for community. Her heart had been broken by the loss of her parents.

Bales previously said the employee had graduated from the mission recovery program and was still living on the mission.

"I know everyone joins me in expressing our deep condolences and thanks to this person's family," he said. "We are very sorry for your loss."

There have been 716 positive cases of COVID-19 in "institutional settings,quot;, including nursing homes, assisted living facilities, jails, prisons, homeless shelters, treatment centers, and supportive living centers. 51 residents living in institutional settings have died. Most of them are elderly people in assisted living and nursing centers.

More than 38,300 people in Los Angeles County have been screened, and that number is expected to increase dramatically as more driving sites continue to open across the region and more testing becomes available.

Meanwhile, there are 27 confirmed cases of coronavirus among Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department staff, Ferrer revealed. There are 447 LASD staff members currently in quarantine, while 188 have returned to work.