Historians recall that the media can be armed for elections – Deadline

Reminder of the past: a media blitz can change history. And that is not necessarily good news for democracy.

In a time of forced estrangement, ratings for news shows are currently at their highest levels in a generation, both at the network and local station levels. ABC News & # 39; World News Tonight with David Muir records 13.7 million late-night viewers, a throwback to the Walter Cronkite era when late-night news became a dinner habit. ABC's leadership in the demographics of adults ages 25-54, of course, translates into significant advertising support.

By trying to drive an objective agenda, the network's news shows are reaping the revenue, but not the controversy generated by its Confederate cable Fox News, CNN and MSNBC, whose ratings have also been strengthened by ideological warfare.

As the pandemic has bolstered the ratings of the news, media analysts are now speculating on the impact of the 2020 election. For example, would Fox News have more at stake, as several of its commentators have echoed the rhetoric of the Trump administration? Of course Fox News, like the other networks, must navigate an electorate that seems to be divided equally between left and right.

In theorizing about the impact of elections, some historians lately cite parallels to the times and places past where similar conditions came into play. An example; Weimar, Germany, 1933. The news events of the period followed a more or less similar pattern in several ways: an influenza epidemic caused the closure of schools, which also caused the resignation of the cabinet. Unemployment figures rose sharply as a result of the severe economic recession. The main political parties seemed stubbornly locked in positions that paralyzed Parliament, even when a suspicious fire burned down the Reichstag building. And most importantly, an important choice was coming.

Given all this, a mediocre party, the National Socialists, decided to adapt a radical new strategy that would create a media blitz around a new technology. The public had just discovered the new radio medium, with 20% of Germans having one and dealers struggling to keep them in stock. The plan: to organize a succession of mass protests around key radio speeches, with the roar of audience approval orchestrated to increase the excitement of the crowd.

Speeches and music would blast through loudspeakers placed in open windows on city squares, with crowds cheering for their support. The "special effects" were essential: attendance at party gatherings had recently plummeted. Party leaders had learned that their media "star", Adolf Hitler, was not a good speaker, often lost his way and exploded. But all of that could be remedied by acoustic tricks, with their demonstrations also embellished by the burning of books and fistfights between left-wing intruders.

Could these theaters work? The established leaders of the Weimar Republic were derogatory, arguing that Hitler was just a raucous swindler who would be surprised by voters. The solid conservative regime, led by Paul von Hindenburg, would surely remain in power.

They were wrong, of course. As Peter Fritzsche points out in his new book Hitler's First Hundred Days, the bombing managed to invent Hitler as a charismatic media star. "The campaign magically developed an emotional connection between Hitler and his audience," he writes. "The noise from the radio overwhelmed the political reality."

Fritzsche, a history professor at the University of Illinois who has written 10 books on German history, refuses to hint at current history: it is radio that interests him as an instrument of political power. "Franklin D. Roosevelt, in his chats by the fire, also took advantage of the privacy of the radio," he observes. "Radio announced itself as bringing the world to the room"

The difference: In the U, S, the radio medium quickly became available to both left and right voices. Isolationists and anti-Semites were also widely heard in the United States. However, in Germany, Josef Goebbels made sure that "radio belongs to us, nobody else." Political speeches had previously been banned on the radio, but Goebbels used a loophole that allowed government ministers to deliver speeches and they quickly became the dominant voices.

Analyzing the Weimar problems, Fritzsche and other historians point out that the economic weaknesses of the Weimar Republic of the 1930s were exacerbated by the severe sanctions imposed by the victorious allies at the end of the First World War. Professor Nicholas Stargardt of the University of Oxford recalls tells us that "the reparations imposed on Weimar at the end of the war caused a strong distrust of democracy among the elites."

"In the end, most German citizens in Weimar came to believe that they were faced with a choice between life and death," observes Fritzsche. "To make Germany great was to narrate a great awakening."

Their votes undoubtedly turned out to be an act of mass self-destruction. And Weimar's shadow will blink in the eyes of some historians as they watch today's media response to the upcoming election war.