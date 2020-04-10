Here's how you can help Michigan residents without food due to the coronavirus – Up News Info Detroit

– Michigan residents can now help children, families, and seniors who need it due to coronavirus-related problems statewide with the State Council's virtual statewide food drive Michigan Food Bank.

The organization announced the initiative on Thursday and encourages donors to virtually buy food or make a direct donation. Taxpayers can select which of the state's seven regional food banks receive the donation when they make the donation. Undesignated funds and food are distributed to areas of greatest need.

"These are unprecedented times, and the need is tremendous," said Dr. Phil Knight, executive director of the Michigan Food Bank Council. "Food bankers in Michigan are among the many unrecognized heroes in the COVID-19 pandemic. They are making sure that hungry Michiganns get the food they need to survive during this crisis. ”

For the full story, visit here.